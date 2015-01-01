पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

PAYTM से लगाया एक लाख का चूना:ठग बोला- पुराना ग्राहक हूं; पहले व्यापारी को भेजे 2 रुपए, फिर उड़ा दिये एक लाख

पानीपत
पहले पीड़ित व्यापारी को भेजे 2 रुपये, फिर उड़ा दिये एक लाख।

ठग ने हैंडलूम व्यापारी को उनका पुराना ग्राहक बताकर पहले PAYTM से 2 रुपए भेजे और फिर एक स्कैनर के माध्यम से व्यापारी के खाते से 11 बार में एक लाख रुपए निकाल लिए। पीड़ित व्यापारी ने मॉडल टाउन थाने में केस दर्ज कराया है।

मॉडल टाउन के राकेश कुमार ने बताया कि उनका हैंडलूम का व्यापार है। शाम को उन्हें एक नंबर से कॉल आई और कॉल करने वाले ने खुद को उनका पुराना ग्राहक बताया। कॉल करने वाले ने कहा कि मैंने PAYTM से 2 रुपये भेजे हैं, देखना पहुंचे की नहीं। किसी को पेमेंट करनी है और उसका नेट सही से काम नहीं कर रहा। इस पर राकेश ने रुपये न आने की बात कही। इसके बाद ठग ने एक स्कैनर भेजा और उसे स्कैन करने को कहा।

व्यापारी ने ग्राहकों में व्यस्त होने के कारण अपना मोबाइल नौकर को देकर स्कैन करने को कहा। मैसेज स्कैन करते ही उनके PAYTM अकाउंट से दस बार में 49990 रुपए कट गए। व्यापारी से कॉल करने वाले से रुपए कटने की बात कही तो ठग ने बातों में उलझाकर उनके PAYTM का पासवर्ड पूछ लिया। इसके बाद ठग ने अकाउंट में बचे 50 हजार रुपए भी उड़ा दिए।

