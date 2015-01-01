पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:बंदर पकड़ने के लिए निगम ने फिर से टेंडर निकाला, शर्तें इतनी कि कोई आ ही नहीं रहा

पानीपत36 मिनट पहले
  • मथुरा के रईस ने 10 माह पहले बंदर पकड़ने शुरू किए थे, रेट कम मिलने पर छोड़ भागा था
  • 5 हजार टेंडर फीस, 10 हजार सिक्योरिटी राशि, इसलिए कोई नहीं भर रहा टेंडर

शहर में बंदरों का आतंक जारी है। सेक्टर-11/12, मॉडल टाउन एरिया, आठ मरला, विराट नगर, सेक्टर-13/17, यमुना एनक्लेव सहित अन्य कॉलोनियों में बच्चे व बुजुर्ग पार्क जाने से डरते हैं। ट्यूशन पढ़कर लौट रहे बच्चों में डर है। सब्जी-फल लेकर अकेला गुजरना मुश्किल हो रहा है। दूसरी ओर नगर निगम के अफसर धार्मिक भावनाओं में जकड़े हुए हैं, जो बंदर पकड़ने को अपशकुन मानते हैं।

इन सबके बीच निगम अफसरों ने मजबूरन बंदर पकड़ने के लिए दूसरी बार टेंडर निकाला है। लेकिन शर्तें इतनी कि कोई पकड़ने को तैयार नहीं। रेट को लेकर भी आपत्ति है। निगम ने 5 हजार रुपए टेंडर फीस और 10 हजार रुपए सिक्योरिटी के लिए रखे हैं, लिखा-पढ़ी की शर्त अलग से लगा रखी है। इसलिए कोई भी ठेकेदार पानीपत में बंदर पकड़ने का टेंडर लेने नहीं आ रहा। इस बारे में मेयर अवनीत कौर ने कहा कि उनका प्रयास है कि किसी तरह से टेंडर जारी हो। वहीं, निगम कमिश्नर डॉ. मनोज कुमार ने कहा कि जो भी एजेंसी टेंडर भरेगी, उसे वर्क ऑर्डर देंगे।

मथुरा के रईस ने फरवरी 2020 में पानीपत शहर में बंदर पकड़ने का ठेका लिया था। जब एक बंदर पकड़ने के 745 रुपए देने का निगम से करार हुआ था। लेकिन बीच में ही काम छोड़कर वह भाग गया। इस बारे में रईस ने कहा कि रेट बहुत कम थी। इसलिए काम छोड़ दिया। रईस ने कहा कि दिल्ली में एक बंदर पकड़ने के 2400 रुपए मिलते हैं। रेट मिले तो फिर से पकड़ने आएंगे। शहर में 2000 के करीब बंदर होने का अनुमान है। फरवरी में सेक्टर-12 एरिया में कुछ बंदर पकड़े भी गए, लेकिन बाद में ठेकेदार भाग गया। बंदर पकड़ने की बहुत जरूरत है, क्योंकि यमुना एनक्लेव हो या कोई अन्य एरिया। हर जगह लोग परेशान हैं।

मेयर बोलीं- डिपार्टमेंटल वर्क के लिए कहा तो ना कर गए अफसर

मेयर अवनीत कौर ने इस बारे में कहा कि चूंकि बंदर पकड़ने के लिए कोई नहीं आ रहा है। इसलिए, हमारा प्रयास था कि क्यों न नगर निगम डिपार्टमेंटल वर्क के रूप में ही इसे करा ले। हम तो पार्षदों से इसे पास कराने के पक्ष में भी थे, लेकिन अफसरों ने इनकार कर दिया है।

कमिश्नर बोले- हम नियम में बंधे हैं

इस बारे में निगम के कमिश्नर डॉ. मनोज कुमार ने कहा कि बंदर पकड़ने के लिए डिपार्टमेंटल काम नहीं दिया जा सकता। नियमों के साथ हम बंधे हुए हैं, लेकिन अगर कोई टेंडर भरता है तो उसे टेंडर जारी किया जाएगा। कमिश्नर ने कहा कि अगर दूसरी बार एक ही एजेंसी टेंडर भरेगी तो उसे ही टेंडर दिया जाएगा।

