बड़ा पावर कट:आज 5 घंटे तक बंद रहेगी बिजली सप्लाई

पानीपत36 मिनट पहले
बिजली निगम शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्राें में लाइनाें और ट्रांसफार्मराें पर मरम्मत के लिए 5 घंटे बिजली बंद रखेगा। इसके लिए संबंधित एरिया के उपभाेक्ताओं काे संदेश भेजे हैं। निगम के पानीपत सर्कल एसई जेएस नारा ने बताया कि यह मरम्मत कार्य उपभाेक्ताओं की सुविधाओं के लिए ही कराए जा रहे हैं।

कब कहां पावर कट

  • 132 केवी सब स्टेशन सेक्टर-29 में ट्रांसफार्मर-1 पर सुबह 11 से दाेपहर 3 बजे तक मरम्मत कार्य चलेगा। इस दाैरान इंडस्ट्री के निजी 11 केवी फीडर संजय अस्पताल, हिमसागर, वर्धमान, जेआर खन्ना, रिवेरा, गाेल्डन टेक्साे, शिव शरणम, हैंड फैब, निंबरी व सेक्टर-29 पार्ट की बिजली सप्लाई बंद रहेगी।
  • 132 केवी सब स्टेशन सेक्टर-29 से चलने वाले 33 केवी सब स्टेशन सेक्टर-29 पार्ट-1 की लाइन पर सुबह 11 से दाेपहर 3 बजे तक मरम्मत कार्य चलेगा। इस दाैरान इंडस्ट्री के निजी 11 केवी फीडर एसटीपी, हुडा, सेक्टर-29 पार्ट-1, आनंद इंटरनेशनल, अजय आनंद व महादेव के अलावा रिहायशी क्षेत्र उझा राेड, अनाज मंडी एरिया व सेक्टर-25 पार्ट-3 की बिजली बंद रहेगी।
  • 33 केवी बुआना लाखु लाइन की लाइन पर सुबह 10 से दाेपहर एक बजे तक काम चलेगा। इससे 33 केवी सब स्टेशन इसराना से जुड़े गांव बिजावा व शाहपुर क्षेत्र के खेतों मेंं बिजली बंद रहेगी।
  • 132 केवी सब स्टेशन इसराना में ट्रांसफार्मर-1 पर सुबह 7:30 से 9 बजे तक मरम्मत कार्य चलेगा। इस दाैरान इंडस्ट्री के निजी 11 केवी फीडर अरमिन, फ्यूचर इकाे, एनसी काॅलेज व गांव मांडी, इसराना और बलाना की बिजली बंद रहेगी।
