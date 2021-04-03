पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैफिक में बड़े बदलाव:ऑनलाइन मॉनिटरिंग के लिए बनाया ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल रूम, टोल फ्री नंबर पर कॉल कर दे सकेंगे जाम की सूचना

पानीपत5 मिनट पहले
पानीपत. लघु सचिवालय के छठी मंजिल पर बनाए गए ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल रूम में एलईडी पर गूगल मैप के जरिए जाम देखते इंचार्ज नरेंद्र। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • पहली बार ट्रैफिक पुलिस में 311 जवानों की तैनाती
  • टोल फ्री नंबर 1095 के लिए पुलिस ने बीएसएनएल में किया आवेदन

वर्षों से चली आ रही शहर में जाम की समस्या से निजात दिलाने के लिए पहली बार ट्रैफिक में बड़े बदलाव हो रहे हैं। ऑनलाइन मॉनिटरिंग के लिए एसपी शशांक कुमार सावन ने लघु सचिवालय की छठवीं मंजिल पर पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम के साथ नया ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल रूम बनाया है। इसका जल्द ही टोल फ्री नंबर 1095 जारी किया जाएगा। जिस पर शहरवासी कॉल कर जाम या ट्रैफिक से जुड़ी जानकारी सांझा कर सकेंगे।

1095 नंबर के लिए पुलिस ने बीएसएनएल ऑफिस में आवेदन किया है। इस सप्ताह में कंट्रोल रूम शुरू होने की उम्मीद है। कंट्रोल रूप में 52-52 इंच की दो एलईडी लगाई गई हैं। एक पर गूगल मैप के जरिए जिले की ट्रैफिक मॉनिटरिंग होगी। जिस सड़क पर लाल निशान, मतलब जाम होगा। वहां पर कंट्रोल रूम से सूचना देकर राइडर भेजी जाएगी। इसके लिए पहले ही शहर में 10 व समालखा में दो राइडर लगाई गई थी। जिनकी संख्या और बढ़ाई जाएगी। दूसरी स्क्रीन पर ऑनलाइन चालान काटे जाएंगे। एसपी ने एएसआई नरेंद्र को ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल रूम का प्रभारी लगाया है।

52 इंच की 2 एलईडी लगाई, गूगल मैप से पुलिस करेगी ट्रैफिक मॉनिटरिंग, रेड जोन वाली सड़कों पर फोन कर भेजी जाएगी पुलिस

ट्रैफिक में थोड़ा सुधार, सड़कों से सभी रेहड़ी हटाई : कुछ समय पहले एसपी ने 10 राइडर व ईस्ट-वेस्ट जोन में बांटकर स्टाफ लगाया था। अब इसका असर सड़कों पर नजर आने लगा है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस जीटी रोड समेत सनौली रोड, गोहाना रोड, जाटल रोड, असंध रोड पर घूमकर सड़कों पर खड़े वाहनों के चालान काट रही है और उन्हें हटा भी रही है।

वहीं, दुकानदार रुपए लेकर अपनी दुकान के सामने रेहड़ी लगवाते थे। रेहड़ी सड़क पर खड़ी होती थी, जिससे जाम लगता था। ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने सभी रेहड़ी सड़कों से हटाकर किनारे लगवा दी। एसपी ने कहा कि जिन दुकानदारों को रुपए लेकर रेहड़ी लगवानी है तो दुकान के गेट पर लगवाए। किसी भी सूरत में रेहड़ी सड़क पर खड़ी नहीं होगी। न ही कोई वाहन।

दिनभर कटेंगे चालान, सुबह-दाेपहर-शाम के फॉर्मेट में डेटा बनेगा

एसपी शशांक कुमार सावन ने बताया कि कंट्रोल रूम शुरू कर जल्द ही टोल फ्री नंबर जारी करेंगे। कंट्रोल रूम में चालान का भी डेटा बनाया जाएगा। सुबह-दोपहर और शाम के फॉर्मेट में चालान का डेटा बनाया जाएगा। सड़कों पर अतिक्रमण जमाए बैठे दुकानदारों पर भी नगर निगम की टीम के साथ मिलकर कार्रवाई करेंगे। इसका अगल डेटा बनाया जाएगा।

जिले में 6 इंचार्ज समेत 311 जवानों को तैनात किया

एसपी ने पूरे जिले के ट्रैफिक को स्मूथ बनाने के लिए 6 इंचार्ज समेत 311 जवानों की तैनाती की है। यह पहली बार है, जब इतनी संख्या में पुलिस बल ट्रैफिक में लगाया गया है। इसमें 130 पुलिसकर्मी, 41 एसपीओ और 144 होमगार्ड को लगाया गए हैं। शहर के ईस्ट-वेस्ट में दो इंस्पेक्टर प्रभारी बनाए हैं, जबकि समालखा में अगले प्रभारी हैं। बाबरपुर थाना प्रभारी शहर के बाहर हाईवे पर और समालखा बूथ के प्रभारी समालखा से आगे हाईवे पर ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त करेंगे।

