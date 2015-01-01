पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मन्नतों के बाद हुए बेटे को मौत ने छीना:पानीपत सड़क हादसे में दो मजदूर परिवारों के बुझ गए चिराग

पानीपत26 मिनट पहले
समालखा के अस्पताल में मृतक चचेरे भाइयों के पास खड़े गमजदा परिजन।
  • समालखा में रात 2:50 बजे खड़े ट्रक से टकरा गई मजदूरों से भरी पिकअप
  • छत्तीसगढ़ के परिवार पंजाब से भट्‌ठे पर मजदूरी को जा रहे थे फरीदाबाद

पानीपत के समालखा कस्बा स्थित रिलाइंस पेट्रोल पंप के पास गुरुवार रात 2:50 बजे दिल्ली की ओर जा रही पिकअप हाईवे किनारे खड़े ट्रक से टकरा गई। पिकअप में करीब 25 मजदूर थे। 6 साल के खिलेश और 12 साल के योगेश की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि 18 साल के अर्जुन साहू ने अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया। किलेश और अर्जुन अपने-अपने परिवार के इकलौते थे। इस हादसे में 8 अन्य लोग घायल हुए हैं। सभी घायलों को रोहतक PGI रेफर किया गया है।

पंजाब से फरीदाबाद जा रहे ईंट भट्‌ठा मजदूरों से भरा पिकअप समालखा के रिलाइंस पेट्रोल पंप के सामने हाईवे पर खड़े ट्रक से टकरा गया। टक्कर के बाद लोगों में चीख-पुकार मच गई। पिकअप में बैठे लोग एक-दूसरे के ऊपर चढ़ गए। काफी देर तक किसी को कुछ समझ नहीं आया। टक्कर की आवाज के बाद आसपास के लोग मौके पर पहुंचे और घायलों को पिकअप से बाहर निकाला। गांव सलनी के 6 वर्षीय खिलेश और उसके चचेरे भाई 12 वर्षीय योगेश की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। सभी घायलों को समालखा अस्पताल लाया गया। जहां करूवा गांव के 18 वर्षीय अर्जुन साहू ने भी दम तोड़ दिया। इस हादसे में 8 अन्य लोगों के गंभीर रूप से घायल होने के कारण उन्हें तत्काल रोहतक PIG रेफर कर दिया।

मन्नतों के बाद हुआ था बेटा, गोद से छीनकर ले गई मौत
पिकअप में सवार उषा ने बताया कि हादसे में उसके इकलौते 6 वर्षीय बेटे खिलेश की मौत हुई है। खिलेश चार बहनों के बाद बड़ी मन्नतों से हुआ था। बेटे के लिए कई जगह पूजा-अर्चना की। मां दुर्गा के व्रत रखे और बेटा होने पर करमापा किया। खिलेश के जन्म के बाद घर से माता के मंदिर तक करीब डेढ़ किलोमीटर लेट-लेटकर पहुंचे। हादसे के समय खिलेश उनकी गोदी में सोया हुआ था। टक्कर लगते ही वह गोदी से उछलकर पिकअप में ही गिरा, लेकिन अन्य लोग उसके ऊपर गिर गए। लोगों को वजन और दम घुटने से बेटे की मौत हो गई।

इस हादसे में उषा के देवर जगतराम के 12 वर्षीय बेटे योगेश की भी मौत हुई है। योगेश तीन भाइयों में दूसरे नंबर का था। इसके साथ हादसे में जान गंवाने वाला करूवा गांव का अर्जुन साहू अपने माता-पिता की इकलौती संतान था। उषा ने बताया कि अर्जुन की मां दिमागी रूप से कमजोर थी, जो कई साल पहले उन्हें छोड़कर चली गई थी। अब अर्जुन अपने पिता जगतराम के साथ ही रहता था।

15000 रुपये में बुक की थी पिकअप
उषा ने बताया कि करीब 25 लोगों के लिए उन्होंने बड़ी गाड़ी के लिए बात की थी, लेकिन चालक छोटी गाड़ी ले आया। पंजाब से फरीदाबाद के लिए 15000 रुपये देने थे। छोटी गाड़ी होने के कारण वह सब ठीक से बैठ भी नहीं पाए।

दिवाली के बाद से नहीं मिला काम, यहां लाने वाला रुपये लेकर भाग गया
उषा ने बताया कि वह बीते 3 माह से पंजाब में हैं। दिवाली के बाद से भट्‌ठे पर काम नहीं मिल रहा था। ठेकेदार केवल खाने का खर्चा देता था। अब उसमें भी आनाकानी करने लगा। वह लोग पहले फरीदाबाद के भट्‌ठे पर काम कर चुके हैं। उन्होंने फरीदाबाद बात की तो मालिक ने आने के लिए बोल दिया। पिकअप का किराया भी मालिक को ही देना था। उषा ने बताया कि उनके पास के गांव सतगढ़ का गणपत वहां से लोगों को यहां मजदूरी करने के लिए लाता है। इसके लिए वह मालिकों से रुपये लेता है। गणपत कुछ दिन पहले 3 लाख रुपये लेकर अपने गांव चला गया। हमने भी उससे खुद को यहां से निकालने के लिए कहा तो उसने मना कर दिया। मालिक भी गणपत को रुपये देने का ताना हमें ही मारता था।

ऐड्स पूछने ट्रक रोक उतरा था चालक
जिस ट्रक में पिकअप टकराई है, उसका सफीदों निवासी चालक नरेश रिलाइंस पेट्रोल पंप के सामने हाईव पर ट्रक को रोककर ऐड्रस पूछने के लिए उतरा था। वह पेट्रोल पंप तक पहुंचा भी नहीं कि पिकअप ट्रक से आ टकराई। नरेश ने बताया कि ट्रक में साबुन लेकर कुंडली जा रहा था। पुलिस ने ट्रक को कब्जे में ले लिया है।

