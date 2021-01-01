पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानीपत में आग का तांडव:तीन मंजिला शॉपिंग मॉल में लगी है आग; फायर ब्रिगेड की 25 गाड़ियां 10 घंटे से काबू पाने में जुटी, 250 लोगों का छिना रोजगार

पानीपत23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत के सुविधा मॉल में आग को बुझाते फायर ब्रिगेड के कर्मचारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
पानीपत के सुविधा मॉल में आग को बुझाते फायर ब्रिगेड के कर्मचारी।
  • रात 2:10 बजे गार्ड ने आग देखकर मालिक को दी सूचना, फायर ब्रिगेड समेत प्रशासन पहुंचा

पानीपत में मंगलवार रात आग का तांडव देखने को मिला। GT रोड स्थित सुविधा शॉपिंग मॉल में रात 2:10 बजे गार्ड ने आग देखी। मॉल मालिक की सूचना पर कुछ ही देर में पानीपत के साथ तीन जिलों की फायर ब्रिगेड ने मौके पर पहुंचकर मोर्चा संभाला। शटर और दीवार तोड़कर आग बुझाने का प्रयास किया गया, लेकिन मॉल में कपड़े होने के कारण आग भीषण होती चली गई। बुधवार सुबह 12 बजे तक भी आग पर काबू नहीं पाया जा सका। 10 घंटे में आग ने 1800 वर्ग गज में बने तीन मंजिले मॉल को खाक कर दिया। मॉल के करीब 250 कर्मचारियों को रोजगार छिन गया। अभी तक आग लगने का कारण साफ नहीं हो पाया है।

मॉल में आग देख दुखी मालिक की परिजन।
मॉल में आग देख दुखी मालिक की परिजन।

मॉडल टाउन निवासी अंकित कटारिया का GT रोड पर सुविध के नाम से शॉपिंग मॉल है। मॉल सभी ब्रांड के कपड़ों का है। यह मॉल 2009 में शुरू हुआ था। मॉल के गार्ड राजेश पंडित ने मंगलवार रात 2:10 बजे मॉल से आग की लपटें उठती देखी। राजेश ने मालिक अंकित को फोन से सूचना दी। अंकित 10 मिनट में मौके पर पहुंच गए। उन्होंने फायर ब्रिगेड को सूचित किया।

2:30 बजे तक लाल बत्ती चौक से फायर ब्रिगेड मौके पर पहुंची। तब तक आग की लपटें बाहर निकल चुकी थी। फायर ब्रिगेड ने पहले बाहर से फिर JCB की मदद से मॉल के शटर और दीवार तोड़कर आग पर पानी की बौछार की, लेकिन तब तक आग पूरे मॉल में फैल चुकी थी। पानीपत के साथ सोनीपत, घरौंडा, रिफाइनरी और NFL से फायर ब्रिगेड को बुलाया गया। बुधवार दोपहर 11 बजे तक भी आग पर काबू नहीं पाया जा सका था।

मॉल में आग देख दुखी परिजन एक-दूसरे को ढांढस बंधाते रहे।
मॉल में आग देख दुखी परिजन एक-दूसरे को ढांढस बंधाते रहे।

करोड़ों का नुकसान, 250 का गया रोजगार
1800 वर्ग गज में बने सुविधा मॉल में बेसमेंट के साथ तीन फ्लोर हैं। आग ने बेसमेंट से लेकर दोनों मंजिलों तक तांडव मचाया। 10 घंटे में आग ने सब कुछ खाक कर दिया। मॉल के विभिन्न विभागों में करीब 250 कर्मचारी काम करते हैं। अब सभी का रोजगार चला गया है।

आग की सूचना पर पहुंचे मॉल के कर्मचारी।
आग की सूचना पर पहुंचे मॉल के कर्मचारी।

आग की सूचना पर दौड़े-भागे पहुंच मॉल
पानीपत में इंटरनेट बंद हैं, लेकिन फोन के माध्यम से मॉल के कर्मचारियों को आग की सूचना मिली। वैसे तो वह 10 बजे से मॉल पहुंचते हैं, लेकिन जैसे ही कर्मचारियों को आग का पता लगा, वह दौड़े-भागे मॉल पहुंचे। आग और मॉल की हालत देख मालिक के परिजनों और कर्मचारियों की आंखें नम हो गई।

मॉल के अंदर तक पानी पहुंचाने के लिए तोड़ी गई दीवार।
मॉल के अंदर तक पानी पहुंचाने के लिए तोड़ी गई दीवार।

बिल्डिंग की दीवारों में आई दरार
करीब 10 घंटे की आग के कारण मॉल की दीवारों में दरार आ गई। मॉल की सभी दीवारों से धुंआ उठता दिखा। पुलिस-प्रशासन को डर है कि कहीं मॉल की दीवार न गिर जाए। हालांकि मॉल के दोनों साइड खाली गौदाम हैं। पीछे की साइड क्वार्टर बने हुए हैं। उन्हीं की चिंता है।

सैकड़ों गाड़ियां का पानी लग चुका
फायर अधिकारी रामेश्वर ने बताया कि रात 2:30 बजे से पानीपत के साथ पास के जिलों का फायर ब्रिगेड आग पर काबू पाने में लगा है। हर 10 मिनट में गाड़ी रिफिल करके मंगाई जा रही है। अभी तक सैकड़ों गाड़ियों का पानी लग चुका है। प्रयास अभी भी जारी हैं।

मॉल के पास वन-वे किया हाईवे, अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे
आग के मॉल के बाहर तक आने और फायर की गाड़ियों को रास्ता देने के लिए पुलिस ने मॉल के सामने के पानीपत हाईवे को वन-वे कर दिया। बुधवार सुबह ADC डॉ. मनोज कुमार, DSP हैड क्वार्टर सतीश वत्स, तहसीलदार कुलदीप वत्स और सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट मौके पर पहुंचे।

