पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन:फ्री वाहन गुजरने से पानीपत के दो टोल प्लाजा को लगा 28 लाख का फटका

30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत के L&T टोल प्लाजा से फ्री गुजरते वाहन।
  • शुक्रवार रात 12 बजे बंद कर दिया था L&T टोल प्लाजा, 20 लाख का नुकसान
  • शनिवार सुबह 10:30 बजे बंद किया गया डाहर टोल प्लाजा, 8 लाख का फटका

किसान आंदोलन के चलते पानीपत के दो टोल प्लाजा को करीब 28 लाख रुपये का फटका लगा है। भारतीय किसान यूनियन के पदाधिकारियों ने पानीपत के L&T टोल प्लाजा को शुक्रवार रात 12 बजे तो डाहर टोल प्लाजा को शनिवार सुबह 10:30 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक फ्री करा दिया। इस बीच किसानों के साथ सभी वाहन बिना टोल टैक्स दिये गुजरे। टोल से गुजरने के दौरान वाहनों की स्पीड अधिक होने के कारण फास्टटैग से भी वाहन चालकों के पैसे नहीं कटे।

किसान आंदोलन में शामिल किसान नेताओं ने शनिवार को देशभर के टोल प्लाजा को फ्री कराने का ऐलान किया था। जिस पर भारतीय किसान यूनियन के पानीपत जिला प्रधान कुलदीप बलाना के नेतृत्व में किसानों ने शनिवार रात 12 बजे ही दिल्ली-रोहतक हाईवे स्थित L&T टोल प्लाजा को फ्री करा दिया। किसान नेता शनिवार रात से शुक्रवार शाम 5 बजे तक टोल पर ही डटे रहे। ताकि टोल कर्मी दोबारा टोल वसूलना शुरू न कर दें। L&T टोल प्लाजा के मैनेजर योगेश कुमार ने बताया कि टोल फ्री रहने से करीब 20 लाख रुपये का नुकसान हुआ है। शुक्रवार रात 12 बजे से शनिवार शाम बजे तक टोल से 30 हजार से अधिक वाहन गुजरते।

शनिवार सुबह किसान नेता पानीपत-रोहतक हाईवे स्थित डाहर टोल प्लाजा पहुंचे। मैनेजर से बातचीत के बाद किसानों ने 10:30 बजे टोल फ्री करा दिया। आसपास के गांव के किसानों ने टोल पर डेरा डाल लिया। टोल कर्मियों ने आश्वासन दिया कि फास्टटैग के सेंसर बंद कर दिए हैं। अब फास्टटैग से भी रुपये नहीं कटेंगे। किसान टोल से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकों से फास्टटैग से टैक्स कटने की जानकारी भी लेते रहे। डाहर टोल को फ्री रहने से करीब 8 लाख रुपये का नुकसान हुआ है। इस दौरान यहां से करीब 17 हजार वाहन गुजरते।

पंजाब से दिल्ली पहुंचे किसानों के 1100 वाहन
शनिवार को पानीपत टोल प्लाजा से दिल्ली किसान आंदोलन में जाने के लिए करीब 1100 वाहन गुजरे। इनमें 700 ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली, 200 कारें और 200 के करीब ट्रक शामिल थे। पानीपत टोल प्लाजा पर स्थानीय लोगों ने पंजाब से पहुंचे किसानों को फल, बिस्किट और चाय उपलब्ध कराई। किसानों के साथ स्थानीय कर्मचारी संगठनों ने नारेबाजी कर किसानों का हौंसला बढ़ाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंMSP का आश्वासन और कोर्ट जाने का विकल्प मिलने के बाद भी किसान आंदोलन क्यों जारी है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें