चोरी:करवा चौथ की शॉपिंग करने जा रही महिला का ऑटो में दो महिलाओं ने थैला काट पर्स चुराया

पानीपत2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

बाजारों में महिलाएं शॉपिंग करने जा रही हैं तो सावधान हो जाएं। इस बार भी महिला चोर गैंग सक्रिय हाे गया है। इंसार बाजार में करवा चौथ की शॉपिंग करने जा रही मॉडल टाउन की महिला का दो महिलाओं ने थैला काटकर पर्स चोरी कर लिया। आरोपी महिलाएं रामलाल चौक से साथ बैठी थीं। असंध पुल के पास उतरकर भाग गईं। पर्स में 17 हजार रुपए, मोबाइल, एटीएम कार्ड, आधार कार्ड और पैन कार्ड था। पिछले दीपावली सीजन में ऐसी ही 8 वारदात सामने आई थीं।

शांति नगर, मॉडल टाउन की रहने वाली रेशम देवी ने थाना शहर में शिकायत दे बताया कि पति सुरेंद्र दाहिया खेतीबाड़ी करते हैं। रविवार दोपहर करीब 2:30 बजे वह इंसार बाजार में करवाचौथ की शॉपिंग करने के लिए घर से निकली थीं। रामलाल चौक से लाल बत्ती चौक के लिए ऑटो में सवार हुईं। उनके पीछे ही दो महिलाएं ऑटो में आ गईं। एक महिला बराबर से बैठ गईं और दूसरी सामने की सीट पर। उनके साथ एक बच्चा भी था। असंध रेाड स्थित रेलवे ओवर ब्रिज पार हाेते ही वह महिलाएं उतर गईं।

वह लाल बत्ती चौक पर उतर कर इंसार बाजार स्थित रेडीमेड गारमेंट की दुकान पर पहुंचीं। वहां पहुंचने पर उनका ध्यान अपने हाथ में लगे थैले पर गया। वह साइड से कटा हुआ था। ब्लेड से काटा गया था। थैले में रखा पर्स गायब था। पर्स में 17 हजार रुपए, मोबाइल, आधार कार्ड, एटीएम कार्ड, पैन कार्ड, वोटर कार्ड था। जांच अधिकारी विनोद ने बताया कि आसपास क्षेत्र में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे चेक किए लेकिन किसी भी कैमरे में आरोपी महिलाएं नहीं दिखीं। फिलहाल केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

सुरक्षा के लिए तैनात किया गया है फोर्स

डीएसपी सतीश वत्स ने कहा कि फेस्टिवल सीजन में ऐसे गिरोह सक्रिय हो जाते हैं। ऐसे में लोगों से भी सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। सीजन में कोई आपराधिक घटना न हो। इसलिए सभी स्थानों पर पर्याप्त फोर्स तैनात की गई है। ऐसे गिरोह को ट्रेस करने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

