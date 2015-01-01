पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जलती कार मिलने के बाद अब उठे नए सवाल:वासु जैन के परिजन बोले- कार में जलने से किसकी मौत हुई है यह तो डीएनए जांच के बाद ही पता चलेगा

पानीपत2 घंटे पहले
वासु (फाइल फोटो)
  • कारोबारी का रूमाल कार के पास मिला, चचेरे भाई ने कहा- गाड़ी में ऐसा कुछ नहीं मिला, जिससे साबित हो सके कि शव वासु का ही है

गन्नौर के पास बड़ी गांव मेें जीटी रोड पर साेमवार काे कार में आग लगने से एक व्यक्ति की माैत हाे गई थी। वह कार पानीपत के अंसल निवासी वेस्ट के कारोबारी वासु जैन की है, लेकिन कार में वासु ही थे, ऐसे कोई सबूत नहीं मिले हैं। कार से 5 कदम की दूरी पर कच्चे रास्ते पर वासु का रूमाल जरूर मिला है। परिजनाें का कहना है कि जलकर मरने वाला व्यक्ति वासु जैन है या काेई और है इसका खुलासा डीएनए जांच के बाद ही हाे सकेगा। खानपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज में बुधवार काे पाेस्टमार्टम हाेगा। उसके बाद ही पुलिस डीएनए टेस्ट करवाएगी। वहीं, चचेरे भाई ने वासु के लापता हाेने की रिपाेर्ट पानीपत के थाना किला में दर्ज करवा दी है।

समालखा के गुड़मंडी में रहने वाले शिवकुमार जैन ने बताया कि वासु उनके छोटे भाई सुनील का बेटा है। वासु 22 मार्च को अंसल स्थित घर में शिफ्ट हो गया था। कुछ महीनाें पहले सुनील का निधन हाे गया था। वासु अपनी मां इंदू और पत्नी पूजा के साथ रह रहा था। वासु का बरसत रोड पर वेस्ट का काराेबार था। साेमवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे वह दुकान पर गया था।

दोपहर करीब डेढ़ बजे वासु काे उसकी पत्नी पूजा ने लंच के लिए काॅल किया था। वासु ने कहा था कि वह कार की सर्विस करवाने आया है। जल्दी ही आ जाएगा। शाम करीब 5 बजे सोनीपत पुलिस ने कार में आग लगने और वासु की मौत हो जाने की सूचना दी थी। परिवार के लोग जल्द ही मौके पर पहुंच गए थे। शव पूरी तरह जलकर कंकाल में तब्दील हो चुका था। कार से ऐसा कोई सबूत नहीं मिला है जिससे यह साफ हो सके कि यह शव वासु का ही है। कार से 5 कदम की दूरी पर उसका रुमाल पड़ा मिला है।

संदेह फिट वासु, बाहर क्यों नहीं निकल सका

चचेरे भाई राजेश जैन ने बताया कि वासु की उम्र करीब 28 साल थी। वह शरीर से फिट है। उन्होंने घटना का वीडियो देखा है। ऐसा संभव नहीं है कि आग लगती और वासु को कार से निकलने का मौका ही नहीं मिलता। या तो कार में मिला शव वासु का नहीं है या इस घटना में कोई और भी शामिल है। कार के डैश बोर्ड से बेशक वासु की दुकान सहित 5 चाबियां मिली हैं। एक जूते का जला हुआ सोल मिला है। एक जला हुआ मोबाइल भी, लेकिन स्पष्ट नहीं हो पा रहा है कि यह सामान वासु का ही है।

आज पोस्टमार्टम, उसके बाद होगा डीएनए टेस्ट

पुलिस ने बताया कि सोनीपत में एक्स-रे मशीन खराब होने के चलते मंगलवार को पोस्टमार्टम नहीं हो सका है। बुधवार को खानपुर में पोस्टमार्टम करवाया जाएगा। उसके बाद डीएनए सैंपल लिए जाएंगे। ताकि पूरी स्थिति साफ हो सके।

