हादसों का डर:बस स्टैंड, संजय चाैक, शिव चाैक, गाेहाना माेड़ पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस के सामने सवारी ले रहे बिना परमिट वाले वाहन

पानीपत20 मिनट पहले
संजय चौक पर आधा दर्जन ईको वाले सवारियों को बैठाते हुए।
  • कार्रवाई का नहीं है खाैफ, इन वाहनों के कारण जाम लगने से आम लोग हो रहे परेशान

बस स्टैंड के गेट, संजय चाैक, शिव चाैक, गाेहाना राेड माेड़ पर बिना परमिट वाले वाहन वालाें ने आतंक मचा रखा है। वह ट्रैफिक पुलिस के सामने ही अपने वाहन खड़े कर धड़ल्ले से सवारी भर रहे हैं। इन वाहनाें के ड्राइवराें काे पुलिस कार्रवाई तक का खाैफ नहीं है। ये वाहन जाम के साथ-साथ हादसाें का ही कारण बन रहे हैं।

चार जगहों से लाइव रिपोर्ट, देखिए ऐसे पुलिस के सामने टूट रहे हैं यातायात के नियम

बस स्टैंड के एंट्री गेट पर ही बिना परमिट की एक ईकाे खड़ी थी। जिसका चालक समालखा, साेनीपत के लिए आवाज रहा था। जबकि कुछ कदम की दूरी पर बस स्टैंड पुलिस चौकी बनी हुई है। वहां करीब 4 पुलिसकर्मी तैनात थे लेकिन उन्हें ईको नजर नहीं आ रही थी।

सुखदेव नगर रोड मोड़ के सर्विस रोड पर करीब 4 और जीटी रोड पर दो बिना परमिट की ईको खड़ी थीं। इन ईको के चालक सड़क पर खड़े होकर समालखा और सनौली के लिए आवाज लगा रहे थे। दो ईको में सवारियां भी बैठी हुई थीं।

संजय चौक स्थित सर्विस रोड पर यश बैंक के सामने करीब 4 और जीटी रोड पर दो ईको वैन खड़ी हुई थीं। यहां चालक समालखा, सनौली, गोहाना के लिए आवाज लगा रहे थे। वहां आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा पुलिस कर्मियों की ड्यूटी रहती है। इसके बाद भी ईको चालक सवारियाें को बैठाने में लगे थे।

सनौली रोड स्थित शिव चौक पर दो ईको खड़ी हुई थीं। एक ईको में आधा दर्जन सवारियां बैठी थीं। चालक शामली जाने के लिए आवाज लगा रहे थे। वहां चौक पर दो ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर्मियों की ड्यूटी थी। इसके बाद भी चालक सवारियाें को बैठाने में लगे थे।

की जा रही है कार्रवाई

जीटी रोड के साथ-साथ अन्य मुख्य मार्गों पर बिना परमिट वाले वाहनों को खड़े नहीं होने दिया जाता है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस को ऐसे वाहनों के खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। जो पुलिस कर्मी लापरवाही बरतेगा उसके खिलाफ एक्शन लिया जाएगा। -सतीश वत्स, डीएसपी हैड क्वार्टर।

