पानीपत में दुष्कर्म, शादी फिर देह व्यापार:नशीला प्रसाद खिलाकर दुष्कर्म कर बनाई वीडियो, बचने को जबरन कर ली शादी, फिर देह व्यापार का बनाया दबाव

पानीपत42 मिनट पहले
नशीला प्रसाद खिलाकर दुष्कर्म किया और वीडियो बना ली। - Dainik Bhaskar
नशीला प्रसाद खिलाकर दुष्कर्म किया और वीडियो बना ली।
  • सेक्टर 13-17 थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, महिला थाना पुलिस ने 6 पर दर्ज किया केस

सेक्टर 13-17 थाना क्षेत्र की एक युवती के साथ सैनी कॉलोनी के युवक ने नशीला प्रसाद खिलाकर दुष्कर्म किया और वीडियो बना ली। आरोपी ने वीडियो वायरल करने की धमकी देकर कई बार दुष्कर्म किया। युवती के आरोपों से बचने के लिए आरोपी ने कोर्ट में जबरन शादी कर ली। इसके बाद युवती को बंधक बनाकर देह व्यापार में धकेलना चाहा। मौका पाकर युवती अपने घर पहुंची और आपबीती बताई। अब महिला थाना पुलिस ने एक महिला समेत 6 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

पीड़ित युवती ने बताया कि सैनी कॉलोनी के एक युवक के साथ उसके भाई की दोस्ती थी। इस कारण वह अक्सर घर आया करता था। एक दिन वह घर पर अकेली थी। आरोपी आया और कहा कि वह देवी मंदिर से आया है और खाने के लिए प्रसाद दे दिया। कुछ ही देर में वह बेहोश हो गई। जब होश आया तो वह अर्धनग्न अवस्था में भी और आरोपी अपने फोन से उसकी वीडियो बना रहा था। वीडियो बनाने के बाद आरोपी ने कहा कि अब मैं जैसा कहता हूं, तुझे वैसा ही करना पड़ेगा, नहीं तो वह वीडियो को वायरल कर देगा।

इसके बाद आरोपी उसे करनाल ले गया और वहां भी दुष्कर्म करके वीडियो बनाई। वहां आरोपी के मामा समेत तीन युवक और थे। युवती ने उन्हें यह बात बताई तो वह बोले कि उन्हें सब पता है। अश्लील वीडियो वायरल करने की धमकी देकर आरोपी बार-बार दुष्कर्म करने के साथ उससे रुपयों की मांग करने लगा। जून 2020 में आरोपी ने कोर्ट में जबरन उससे शादी करके झूठे कागज तैयार करा लिये, ताकि उसपर किसी तरह का केस न दर्ज हो सके।

इसके बाद आरोपी उसे अपने घर से गया और बंधक बना लिया। वहां सभी ने उस पर देह व्यापार करने का दबाव बनाया। इंकार करने पर उसके साथ मारपीट की गई। मौका पाकर वह अपने घर पहुंची और परिजनों को पूरी बात बताई। अब महिला थाना पुलिस ने 6 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की है।

