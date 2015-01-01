पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

‘शेर’ लगातार तीसरी दफा बार के ‘सिंह’:उप प्रधान के लिए 3 बार मतगणना हुई, आखिर में बराबर वोट रहे, दोनों प्रत्याशी 6-6 माह संभालेंगे पद

पानीपत3 घंटे पहले
पानीपत। बार एसाेसिएशन चुनाव में जीत की खुशी मनाते हुए।

जिला बार एसोसिएशन ने शुक्रवार को अपनी 93वीं कार्यकारिणी चुन ली। 9 दशक के इतिहास में पहली बार शेरसिंह खर्ब लगातार तीसरी बार प्रधान बने। उन्होंने 680 वोट लेकर अपने सुरेंद्र दूहन को 37 वोट से हरा दिया। वहीं, राकेश सैनी और राजसिंह रावल बुरी तरह हारे। खर्ब 1985 में सचिव भी रह चुके हैं। राजनीतिक पहुंच, मिलनसार, नम्र स्वभाव ही उनकी जीत का सबसे बड़ा कारण रहा। उप प्रधान के लिए 3 बार मतणगना हुई। आखिर में डॉ. विकास रोहल और अनिल सिंगला के बराबर वोट रहे।

आरओ प्रेम सिंह ने कहा कि दोनों 6-6 माह पद संभालेंगे। इसके अलावा 800 वोट लेकर सुनील शर्मा सचिव, 641 वोट लेकर संदीप कुमार सह सचिव और 1104 वोट लेकर मनोज शर्मा कैशियर बने। मनोज शर्मा की सबसे बड़ी जीत रही। उन्होंने रोहतास कुमार को 773 वोट से हराया। वहीं, अनिल सिंगला ने कहा कि मतगणना में धांधली हुई है। वह एक वोट से जीते हैं। इसके लिए वह स्टेट बार काउंसिल में अपील करेंगे। कोर्ट परिसर के सभागार में हुए चुनाव में सुबह 9 बजे से साढ़े चार बजे तक मतदान हुआ। 1714 में से 1448 वकीलों ने वोट डाले। चुनाव के दौरान प्रत्याशी व उनके समर्थक अपने पक्ष में वोेट डालने की अपील करते दिखे। चुनाव में हर पद के प्रत्याशी ने अपनी ताकत झोंकी। शाम 6 बजे बाद परिणाम आने लगे।

जूनियर वकीलों को नए चैंबरों का तोहफा देंगे : शेर सिंह खर्ब

यह मेरी जीत नहीं हैं, बल्कि पूरे बार की जीत है। वकीलों ने जो मान-सम्मान दिया है, उसका आभारी हूं। अब वकीलों के दोनों चैंबरों की कनेक्टिविटी का काम जल्द ही पूरा कराया जाएगा। इसके अलावा जूनियर वकीलों को नए चैम्बर का तोहफा दिया जाएगा। फेस-2 के बगल वाली जमीन खाली पड़ी है। सीएम से आग्रह करके जमीन लेंगे और फंड जुटाकर चैम्बर बनाए जाएंगे।

ऐसे 3 बार से जीतते आ रहे हैं खर्ब

2018 में 1300 वोटर थे। चुनाव में 1164 ने मतदान किया। वे 540 वाेट लेकर प्रधान बने। राजेश शर्मा और उमेद सिंह अहलावत को हराया। फिर 2019 में 1452 वोटर थे। 1240 ने वोट डाले थे। 669 वोट लेकर दूसरी बार प्रधान बने। सतेंद्र सिंह और सुनील भारद्वाज को हराया। पिछले साल से इस बार .91 प्रतिशत कम वोटिंग हुई।

3 बार मतगणना हुई मिले 721-721 वोट

एआरओ राजेश अहलावत ने बताया कि उप प्रधान के लिए 3 बार मतगणना हुई। पहली बार में अनिल सिंगला के 722 और विकास रोहल के 719 वोट थे। रोहल ने री-काउंटिंग कराई। फिर अनिल के 720 और विकास के 721 वोट हो गए। तब सिंगला ने तीसरी बार गिनती कराई। तब दोनों के 721-721 वोट रहे। इसके बाद चुनाव कमेटी ने फैसला लिया कि दोनों 6-6 माह के लिए पद संभालेंगे। पहले 6 माह विकास और फिर अनिल को पद दिया जाएगा। वहीं, अनिल सिंगला ने कहा कि तीसरी बार की मतगणना में वह एक वोट से जीत रहा था। तब एक रिजेक्ट वोट को शामिल कर चुनाव कमेटी ने दोनों के वोट बराबर कर दिए। वह इसको स्टेट बार काउंसिल में चैलेंज करेंगे।

समालखा में गुलजार बने प्रधान

समालखा में बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव शुक्रवार को सुबह 9 बजे से शाम चार बजे तक शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से संपन्न हुआ। जानकारी देते हुए चुनाव के आरओ सुमन डीप सहरावत ने बताया 160 वोट में से 142 पोलिंग हुई। प्रधान पद लिए गुलजार सिंह गाहल्याण और संजय कुमार रावल उम्मीदवार थे। जिसमें गुलजार सिंह गाहल्याण को 103 वोट प्राप्त हुए और संजय कुमार रावल को कुल 39 वोट मिले। 64 वोटों अधिक पाकर गुलजार सिंह गाहल्याण बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान चुने गए। सचिव पद के लिए अनिल शर्मा और दयानंद पंवार उम्मीद थे। अनिल शर्मा को 103 वोट मिले वही दयानंद पंवार को कुल 39 वोट प्राप्त हुए। अनिल शर्मा ने 64 वोटों से दयानंद पंवार को हरा कर सचिव बने। बतादें की मांगे राम रावल को सर्वसम्मति से उपप्रधान बनाया गया तो वही खजांची अमित देशवाल और जाइंट सेक्रटरी अजीत गाहल्याण को सर्वसम्मति से बनाया गया।

