पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:जीटी रोड पर गोवंश को बचाने में गेहूं से लदा ट्रक पलटा, फॉरच्यूनर और हेक्सा कार दबी, बाल-बाल बचे परिवार

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिवाह कट के पास ट्रक के नीचे दबी फॉरच्यूनर गाड़ी।
  • सिवाह कट के पास हुआ हादसा, एक कार में था अम्बाला का परिवार, दूसरी में थे दो भाई

जीटी रोड स्थित सिवाह कट के पास रविवार रात को गेहूं से लदा ट्रक गोवंश बचाने के चक्कर में फॉरच्यूनर और हैक्सा कार पर पलट गया। फॉरच्यूनर में पानीपत के सेक्टर- 12 के रहने वाले दो भाई थे और हैक्सा कार में अंबाला का रहने वाला कारोबारी परिवार था। गनीमत रही कि किसी को चाेट नहीं आई। करीब दो घंटे बाद ट्रैफिक और सेक्टर- 29 पुलिस क्रेन की मदद से गाड़ियों को ट्रक के नीचे से निकलवा सकी।

घटना रात करीब 9 बजे की है। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि दिल्ली की ओर से गेहूं लेकर आ रहा ट्रक करनाल की तरफ जा रहा था। चालक ट्रक को तेज गति में चला रहा था। वह सिवाह कट के पास पहुंचा ही था कि तभी 4 गोवंश सड़क आ गए। तीन गोवंंश को तो निकल गए लेकिन पीछे चल रहे गोवंश को बचाने के लिए चालक ने ट्रक को दाएं हाथ की ओर घुमा दिया। इस कारण ट्रक डिवाइडर पर चढ़कर पलट गया। ट्रक के ठीक बराबर में फॉरच्यूनर और हैक्सा गाड़ियां चल रही थी।

वो ट्रक के नीचे दब गईं। यह देख राहगीर जुट गए। फॉरच्यूनर का अगला हिस्सा ही दबा था। इस कारण गाड़ी में सवार दोनों भाई बाहर निकल आए लेकिन हैक्सा गाड़ी का दाएं तरफ का पूरा हिस्सा दब गया था। उसमें परिवार था। लोगों ने कार के शीशे तोड़कर उन्हें जल्द ही बाहर निकाल लिया। पुलिस ने बताया कि फॉरच्यूनर में पानीपत के सेक्टर- 12 के रहने वाले परमजीत सिंह और उनका भाई था।

वह ढाबे से लौटकर घर जा रहे थे। अंबाला के सेक्टर 574 निवासी योगेश जैन ने बताया कि उनका दवाई का कारोबार है। वह नोएडा किसी काम से गए थे। परिवार की दो महिलाएं और एक बच्ची उनकी साथ थीं। गाड़ी को ड्राइवर मेजर सिंह चला था। ड्राइवर को मामूली चोट आई हैं। पुलिस ने बताया कि ट्रक चालक फरार हो गया है। ट्रक को कब्जे में लेकर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें