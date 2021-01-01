पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हौसले से जीत:सिर में चोट लगी तो पिता ने कहा- बाॅक्सिंग छाेड़ दो, विंका ने चुनाैती ली, वर्ल्ड वुमेन चैंपियनशिप में चयनित

पानीपत2 घंटे पहले
बाॅक्सिंग खिलाड़ी विंका। - Dainik Bhaskar
बाॅक्सिंग खिलाड़ी विंका।
  • हाॅकी में कहासुनी हुई ताे शिमला-माैलाना की बेटी ने खुद की पहचान को बॉॅक्सिंग चुनी

पानीपत के शिमला मौलाना की रहने वाली विंका कुमारी को 7 साल की उम्र में सिर पर चोट लग गई थी। उस दौरान उसको 24 टांके लगे तो पिता ने बेटी को बॉक्सिंग खेलने से मना कर दिया था। अब 20-21 जनवरी काे राेहतक की खेलाे इंडिया एकेडमी में यूथ वर्ल्ड वुमेन बॉॅक्सिंग चैंपियनशिप के लिए हुए ट्रायल में विंका ने जीत हासिल की है।

उसका सेलेक्शन 57 से 60 किलाेग्राम वर्ग में हुआ है। अभी यूथ वर्ल्ड वुमेन बॉॅक्सिंग चैंपियनशिप की तारीख और जगह नहीं चुनी गई है। फिर भी राेजाना राेहतक की खेलाे इंडिया एकेडमी में दिन-रात 7 से 8 घंटे प्रैक्टिस कर रही है। पढ़िए संघर्ष की कहानी उसी की जुबानी...

मेरा सपना ओलिंपिक में खेलना, इसलिए कर रही हूं दिन-रात प्रैक्टिस

मेरे पिता धर्मेंद्र ऑटाे चालक हैं। उन्हाेंने मुझे बाॅक्सिंग खेलने से एक बार मना किया था क्याेंकि मुझे 7 साल की उम्र में छत से गिरने के बाद सिर में गहरी चाेट लगी थी। इस दाैरान मुझे 24 टांके भी आए थे, लेकिन मेरी चुनाैती और जिद के आगे वाे मान गए। उन्हाेंने कहा जाे दिल में आए वाे ही खेलाें। उन्हाेंने मुझे हमेशा सपोर्ट किया है। मैं 2012 से 2015 तक हाॅकी की प्लेयर रही है।

बड़ी बहन माेनिका और मैं दाेनाें 4 साल तक हाॅकी की नेशनल चैंपियनशिप टीम का हिस्सा रही हैं। फिर हाॅकी काे छाेड़कर ही मैंने बॉॅक्सिंग चुनी थी। मेरा सपना एक दिन ओलिंपिक खेलने का है। 2024 में हाेने वाले ओलिंपिक में खेल सकूं इसलिए दिन रात प्रैक्टिस में जुटी हुई हूं। विंका ने इंटरनेशनल में 3 गाेल्ड, 2 सिल्वर, नेशनल में 7 गाेल्ड मेडल जीते हैं।

पिछले साल मंगाेलिया में हुई यूथ एशियन वुमेन चैंपियनशिप में 60 से 64 किलाेग्राम वर्ग में गाेल्ड जीता। एशिया में मेजर चैंपियनशिप में भी गाेल्ड जीत चुकी है। 2015 में हाॅकी में चंडीगढ़ में सेलेक्शन हुआ। जहां पहला मैच हार जाने के बाद कुछ साथी खिलाड़ियाें से कहासुनी हुई। इसके बाद खुद की पहचान बनाने की ठानी और बॉक्सिंग चुनी।

पिता धर्मेंद्र ने बताया कि उसकाे मैंने बाॅक्सिंग खेलने से मना किया, क्याेंकि विंका छत से गिर गई थी। इस कारण उसके सिर पर टांके आए थे, इसके निशान आज भी हैं। डाॅक्टराें ने उसे भारी वजन भी उठाना मना किया है। मैं इसलिए डर रहा था, क्याेंकि बॉॅक्सिंग में सिर पर ही मुक्के मारे जाते हैं, लेकिन बेटी ने जिद की ताे हामी भर दी। नतीजा ये रहा कि बेटी ने पानीपत सहित पूरे देश का नाम राेशन कर दिया।

