पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुरक्षा में चूक:पानीपत के कोरोना वार्ड में भर्ती पुलिस कस्टडी से फरार हुआ पत्नी का हत्यारोपी

पानीपत25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना वार्ड में भर्ती पुलिस कस्टडी से फरार फिरदौस का गिरफ्तार के दौरान का फोटो।
  • 2 दिसंबर को भी पुलिस कस्टडी से भाग चुका है कोरोना संक्रमित चोर
  • पुलिस ने बीती शुक्रवार सुबह किया था गिरफ्तार, गुरुवार को हुआ फरार

सिविल अस्पताल के कोरोना वार्ड में भर्ती पत्नी का हत्यारोपी पुलिस कस्टडी से फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने बीते शुक्रवार को आरोपी को उसके घर से गिरफ्तार किया था। कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के बाद आरोपी को कोरोना वार्ड में भर्ती कराया था। सुरक्षा के लिए चार पुलिसकर्मी तैनात किए गए थे। पुलिस ने फरार आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है और सुरक्षा में तैनात पुलिस कर्मियों की विभागीय जांच शुरू कर दी है। इससे पहले 2 दिसंबर को भी कोरोना वार्ड में भर्ती एक चोर पुलिस को चकमा देकर भाग निकला था।

कोरोना संक्रमित अपराधियों पर पुलिस की पकड़ कमजोर पड़ रही है। सिविल अस्पताल की तीसरी मंजिल पर बने कोरोना वार्ड से मंगलवार को एक हत्यारोपी पुलिस कस्टडी से फरार हो गया। बंगाल के फिरदौस ने 10 दिसंबर की रात को अपनी पत्नी हुसना की गला घोंटकर हत्या कर दी थी। पड़ोसियों की सूचना पर थाना चांदनी बाग पुलिस ने आरोपी को मौके से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी का टेस्ट कराया तो वह कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकला। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने उसे सिविल अस्पताल के कोरोना वार्ड में भर्ती कराया। आरोपी की सुरक्षा में चार पुलिसकर्मी तैनात किये गए थे, लेकिन वह सभी को चकमा देने में कामयाब रहा। उधर, DSP हेडक्वार्टर सतीश वत्स ने बताया कि आरोपी फिरदौस पर केस दर्ज किया गया है। जबकि उसकी सुरक्षा में तैनात पुलिसकर्मियों की विभागीय जांच की जा रही है। दोषी मिलने पर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

कैसे भागा, नहीं पता
हत्यारोपी की सुरक्षा में तैनात पुलिसकर्मियों ने बताया कि उन्हें नहीं पता आरोपी कैसे भागा है। वह वार्ड के गेट पर पहरा दे रहे थे। मंगलवार सुबह को जब अंदर देखा तो फिरदौस नहीं मिला। उन्होंने आस-पास उसकी तलाश की, लेकिन वह हाथ नहीं आया।

दिनभर दबाए रखा मामला
सिविल अस्पताल और पुलिस कस्टडी से 13 दिन में दूसरे अपराधी के फरार होने के बाद महकमे में हड़कंप मचा रहा। हत्यारोपी फिरदौस के फरार होने पर पुलिस ने दिनभर उसकी तलाश की, लेकिन वह हाथ नहीं आया। अब अस्पताल प्रशासन को समय-समय पर कोरोना संक्रमितों की रिपोर्ट लिखनी होती है। ऐसे में सिविल अस्पताल प्रशासन ज्यादा छूट नहीं दे पाया और अगले दिन फरारी का मामला खोलना पड़ा।

2 दिसंबर को भागा था चोर
सिविल अस्पताल ने कोरोना संक्रमित अपराधियों के भागने का यह मामला पहला नहीं है। इससे पहले 2 दिसंबर को चोरी का आरोपी गांव सौदापुर का गौरव कोरोना वार्ड से पुलिस कस्टडी से फरार हो चुका है। उसकी सुरक्षा में दो पुलिसकर्मी तैनात थे, लेकिन वह खिड़की से होकर पाइप के रास्ते नीचे उतरा और भाग निकला।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें60 साल या ज्यादा उम्र वालों को बेसिक फेयर में 50% छूट, 7 दिन पहले बुकिंग जरूरी - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें