दोस्ती पर हवस भारी:पत्नी ने अवैध संबंधों से मना किया तो दोस्तों ने उसके पति को उतारा मौत के घाट

पानीपत42 मिनट पहले
10 दिसंबर से लापता था युवक, गुरुवार को भैंसवाल गांव के पास तालाब में मिला शव।
  • 10 दिसंबर से लापता था युवक, गुरुवार को भैंसवाल गांव के पास तालाब में मिला शव
  • पुलिस ने शक पर दोस्त से पूछताछ की तो खुला राज, दोनों हत्यारोपी गिरफ्तार

किला थाना क्षेत्र के गांव से 10 दिसंबर से लापता 23 वर्षीय युवक का शव गुरुवार को भैंसवाल गांव के पास तालाब से बरामद हुआ। युवक के दो दोस्तों ने ही उसकी पत्नी द्वारा अवैध संबंधों को जारी न रखने के विरोध में शराब पिलाने के बाद उसकी गला दबाकर हत्या कर शव को तालाब में फेंक दिया था। हत्यारोपी की निशानदेही पर किला पुलिस ने तालाब से शव को बरामद किया। दोनों हत्यारोपी दोस्त गिरफ्तार कर लिये गए हैं।

किला थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव का 23 वर्षीय युवक भैंसवाल गांव के पास पाइप की फैक्ट्री में नौकरी करता था। युवक 10 दिसंबर को रोजाना की तरह ड्यूटी पर गया, लेकिन रात तक वापस नहीं लौटा। 11 दिसंबर को परिजनों ने किला थाने में युवक की गुमशुदगी दर्ज कराई और उसके मूलरूप से राजस्थान व वर्तमान में नूरवाला में किराये पर रहने वाले के एक दोस्त पर शक जताया।

किला पुलिस ने उस युवक को उठाकर कड़ाई से पूछताछ की तो उसने हत्या कराना स्वीकार कर लिया। आरोपी ने बताया कि उसके दोस्त की पत्नी से अवैध संबंध थे। अब उसकी पत्नी संबंध जारी नहीं रखना चाहती थी। आरोपी ने दोस्त की पत्नी को उसके पति की हत्या की धमकी भी दी, लेकिन वह नहीं मानी।

10 दिसंबर को आरोपी युवक ने एक अन्य दोस्त के साथ मिलकर पहले उसे शराब पिलाई और शाम के समय नशा होने पर दोनों ने गला दबाकर उसकी हत्या कर दी। हत्या के बाद शव को भैंसवाल गांव के पास तालाब में फेंक दिया।

