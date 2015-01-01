पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:50 नए केस मिलने से आंकड़ा 8493 पहुंचा, 30 लाेगाें ने काेराेना काे हराया

पानीपत5 घंटे पहले
इस तरह की भीड़ से संक्रमण का खतरा
  • जिले में 7900 संक्रमित ठीक हो चुके हैं, एक्टिव केस 427
  • अक्टूबर में 637 केस मिले, नवंबर में अबतक 482 केस मिल चुके है

जिले में गुरुवार काे 61 केस के बाद शुक्रवार काे भी सेक्टर-18 के मां-बेटा सहित 50 नए केस आए हैं। 30 लाेगाें ने काेराेना काे हराया है। इससे पहले 27 अक्टूबर काे एक दिन में 42 केस ठीक हाेने के बाद डिस्चार्ज हुए थे। जिले में इस महीने में जुलाई की रफ्तार से केस बढ़ रहे हैं। जुलाई के पहले 13 दिनाें में भी इसी रफ्तार से केस मिले थे। दीपावली के बाद संक्रमण की रफ्तार बढ़ सकती है।

इस महीने में अक्टूबर में मिलेे केसाें के 75.67 प्रतिशत केस अब तक आ चुके हैं। अक्टूबर के पूरे महीने में 637 नए केस मिले थे। जबकि नवंबर के 13 दिनाें में ही अब तक 482 केस आ चुके हैं। 7 लाेगाें की माैत भी हाेे चुकी है। जबकि ठीक हाेने के मामले में बहुत पीछे हैं। पिछले पूरे महीनेे में 1051 लाेगाें की रिकवरी हुई थी, जबकि इस महीने में अब तक 24.93 प्रतिशत यानी 262 लाेग ही स्वस्थ हुए हैं।

सीएमओ डाॅ. संतलाल वर्मा ने बताया कि जिले में कुल केसाें का आंकड़ा 8493 तक पहुंच चुका है। अब तक कुल केसाें में से 7900 लाेगाें ने काेराेना काे हराया है। जिले में अब 427 मरीजाें का इलाज चल रहा है। यानी जिले के 427 केस एक्टिव हैं। अब तक 110 की माैत भी हाे चुकी है। 56 केस अब तक अन्ट्रैसेबल हैं। वहीं शुक्रवार काे 603 लाेगाें के सैंपल लिए हैं।

इस महीने केस मिलने की दाेगुनी रफ्तार

अक्टूबर के मुकाबले इस महीने में केस मिलने की रफ्तार दाेगुणी है क्याेंकि पिछले महीने में कुल 21266 सैंपल हुए थे, इनमें 637 लाेग पाॅजिटिव मिले थे। यानी हर 100 सैंपलाें पर 3 लाेग पाॅजिटिव मिले थे। ताे वहीं अक्टूबर में अब तक 8479 लाेगाें के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। इनमें से 482 लाेग पाॅजिटिव आए हैं। यानी हर 100 सैंपलाें पर 5.68 प्रतिशत रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव मिली हैं।

