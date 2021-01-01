पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन:चंदौली से ट्राॅली में पानीपत टोल पर धरने पर पहुंचीं महिलाएं और बच्चे

पानीपत3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टिकरी बॉर्डर पर बिजली काटी, ताे पंजाब से जेनरेटर लेकर जा रहे किसान

पानीपत टोल प्लाजा पर मंगलवार को किसानाें का खूब आना-जाना लगा रहा। मंगलवार को पानीपत के चंदौली गांव से ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली में सवार होकर करीब 20 महिलाएं और बच्चे टोल प्लाजा पहुंचे। महिलाएं और बच्चों ने कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने के समर्थन में नारेबाजी की। महिलाओं और बच्चों का जोश देख वहां मौजूद किसान भी उनके साथ नारेबाजी करने लगे।

महिलाओं में शामिल ओमवती, बलबीरी, राजो और विमला ने कहा कि किसान दो माह से अधिक समय से सड़कों पर हैं। इसके बाद सरकार उनकी मांग मानने को तैयार नहीं दिख रही। दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर आंदोलन कर रहे किसान आत्मनिर्भर बन रहे हैं। टिकरी बॉर्डर पर किसानों के तंबुओं की बिजली काट दी गई है। अब किसान राशन-पानी के साथ बिजली की व्यवस्था के लिए जेनरेटर साथ लेकर चल दिए हैं।

एक जनरेट से 300 तंबुओं को सप्लाई मिलेगी : पंजाब के पटियाला जिले के गांव दौनकलां के किसान मक्खन सिंह, कमलजीत सिंह, हरप्रीत सिंह, गिरिंदर सिंह, हर्ष भोला और सतवीर सिंह ने बताया कि वह अपने घर का जेनरेटर टिकरी बॉर्डर ले जा रहे हैं। एक जेनरेटर से 300 तंबुओं को सप्लाई मिलेगी। वह एक साल तक अपने डीजल पर जेनरेटर चलाएंगे। किसानों को धरने से उठाने के लिए सरकार हथकंडे अपना रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser