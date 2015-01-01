पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महिलाओं ने मांगा रोजगार:भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष अर्चना गुप्ता को सब्जियां और फल देकर महिलाएं बोलीं- हमारी रोजी रोटी दिलवा दो

पानीपत15 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सनौली रोड स्थित सब्जी मंडी में धरने पर बैठे मासाखोर।

सब्जी और फल विक्रेताओं ने भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. अर्चना गुप्ता को 7 प्रकार की 5 किलोग्राम सब्जियां व एक दर्जन केलों की टोकरी भेंट कर राेजी रोटी दिलवाने की मांग की। यह टोकरी भूख हड़ताल पर बैठी 4 विधवा समेत 5 महिलाओं ने सौंपी। इन समेत अन्य महिलाओं ने कहा कि सनौली रोड मंडी शिफ्ट होने से उन समेत 600 से ज्यादा परिवारों की राेजी रोटी छिन गई है।

साथ ही आसपास के परचून व थोक सामान बेचने वालों के कामकाज भी प्रभावित हुए हैं। उनकी सिर्फ एक ही मांग है कि सनाैली रोड सब्जी मंडी को छोटी मंडी बना सिर्फ मासाखाेर व रेहड़ी में फल बेचने वालों के लिए रख दिया जाए। जिलाध्यक्ष ने इस संबंध में सांसद संजय भाटिया, शहरी विधायक प्रमोद विज व ग्रामीण विधायक महिपाल ढांडा से बातचीत कर उचित समाधान का भरोसा दिलाया।

क्रमिक भूख हड़ताल में शामिल महिलाओं ने हाथ जोड़ते हुए भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. अर्चना को आलू, बंद गोभी, मेथी, धनिया, मूली, टमाटर व केले वाली टोकरी सौंपते हुए मिन्नतें की। पहले तो जिलाध्यक्ष ने टोकरी लेने से मना किया। फिर लेकर 500 रुपए देने का प्रयास किया। महिलाओं ने राेते हुए कहा कि मैडम पैसे नहीं, हमारा रोजगार दिलवा दो। इस अवसर पर सुल्तान, जॉनी, देव मलिक, राकेश देशवाल, लख्मीचंद कश्यप, बंटी व जतिन मौजूद रहे।

डीसी के सामने रखेंगे चौकी स्थापित करने की मांग

मार्केट कमेटी सचिव नरेश मान ने कहा कि नई अनाज मंडी में अब नई पुलिस चौकी स्थापित होना बहुत जरूरी हो गया है। इसकी भी मांग शुक्रवार को रखी जाएगी। यहां पर पुलिस चौकी भी बहुत जल्दी ही स्थापित करवाने का हर संभव प्रयास करेंगे।

5वें दिन मासाखोरों ने की भूख हड़ताल

मासाखोर-फल विक्रेताओं ने धरने के पांचवें दिन क्रमिक भूख हड़ताल भी की। इसमें बिमला, मामू, दर्शना, कमलेश व पूनम शामिल हुई। इसके बाद दोपहर 3:30 बजे सांसद संजय भाटिया के कार्यालय के सामने से पैदल मार्च निकालते हुए शाम 4 बजे सेक्टर-11/12 स्थित डॉ. अर्चना गुप्ता के निवास स्थान पर पहुंचे।

नगर निगम के हवाले कर देंगे मंडी

मार्केट कमेटी सचिव नरेश मान का कहना है कि शुक्रवार को सनौली रोड सब्जी मंडी का बिजली मीटर कटवा दिया जाएगा। मंडी नगर निगम के हवाले कर देंगे। अब मंडी का बिजली बिल हमारा विभाग नहीं भरेगा। बाकी जो लोग धरना दे रहे हैं, उनकी मांग पर संज्ञान लेना सरकार का काम है। हमें तो सरकार के जैसे आदेश मिलेंगे, उन्हें लागू करवाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजैश ने 26/11 जैसे हमले की साजिश रची थी, मोदी बोले- आतंकियों के निशाने पर चुनाव थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें