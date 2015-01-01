पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

न''ो ने ली जान:नशे का इंजेक्शन लगाने के बाद युवक की संदिग्ध हालत में मौत, साथी बोला- ओवरडोज के कारण गई जान

पानीपत
  • -अनाजमंडी स्थित नई सब्जी मंडी के गोदाम में मिला शव
  • भाई बोला- 20 हजार कैश, पर्स और मोबाइल की बैट्री नहीं मिली, हत्या की आशंका

नशे का इंजेक्शन लगाने के बाद 21 साल के तैय्यब की संदिग्ध हालत में मौत हो गई। बुधवार सुबह उसका शव अनाज मंडी स्थित नई सब्जी मंडी के गोदाम में मिला। बड़े भाई ने कहा कि 20 हजार रुपए, पर्स और मोबाइल की बैट्री गायब मिली। उन्हें शक है कि भाई की हत्या हुई है। वहीं, पुलिस ने जब साथी सचिन से घटना की जानकारी ली तो उसने कहा कि नशे के ओवरडोज के कारण दोस्त की जान गई है। पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया। मामले में सीआरपीसी की धारा 174 के तहत कार्रवाई की है। पोस्टमार्टम के दौरान तैय्यब के दाहिने हाथ पर इजेक्शन के दो निशान मिले हैं। मौत के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया। बिसरा जांच के लिए लेब में भेजा जाएगा, इसके बाद ही असल कारण का पता चलेगा।

एनएफएल के पीछे विकास नगर निवासी राकिब ने बताया कि उसका छोटा भाई तैय्यब सेक्टर 29 स्थित एक फैक्ट्री में पैकिंग का काम करता था। मंगलवार शाम करीब 7 बजे वह घर पर आया। कुछ समय बाद कॉलोनी के सचिन ने फोन कर उसे बुलाया। फिर वह अपनी बाइक पर उसे ले गया। रात करीब 9:30 बजे तैय्यब से बात की तो उसने थोड़ी देर में आने की बात कही, तब राकिब ने उसे बाजार से जलेबी लाने के लिए बोला। इसके बाद तैय्यब का मोबाइल बंद हो गया। परिजनों ने तलाश की, लेकिन उसका कोई पता नहीं चल पाया। सुबह परिजन सचिन के पास गए तो उसने कहा कि रात को तैय्यब को भारती स्कूल के पास छोड़ा था। जब वे तलाश करते हुए नई सब्जी मंडी के पास पहुंचे तो सचिन खड़ा था और तैय्यब बेसुध पड़ा था। उसके पास जलेबी और मेमोस पड़े थे। तब उसे सिविल अस्पताल लाए तो डॉक्टर ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।

फैक्ट्री से मिली थी सैलेरी

राकिब ने बताया कि मंगलवार को तैय्यब को फैक्ट्री से सैलेरी मिली थी। उसके पास 20 हजार रुपए थे। जबकि मौत के बाद तैय्यब के पास रुपए, पर्स नहीं मिला। मोबाइल से बैट्री गायब मिली। 5 भाइयों व एक बहन में तैय्यब सबसे छोटा था।

देसराज कॉलोनी में महिला से खरीदा था नशा

सचिन ने बताया कि तैय्यब उसका बचपन का दोस्त है। कुछ समय से दोनों एक साथ नशा कर रहे थे। मंगलवार शाम को दोनों देसराज कॉलोनी में एक महिला से 600 रुपए में नशा खरीदा। गोदाम में एक इंजेक्शन तैय्यब ने उसको लगाया और 3 खुद लगाए। तैय्यब को ज्यादा नशा हो गया। उसे बाइक पर बैठाना चाहा तो वह बार-बार नीचे गिर रहा था। तब वह तैय्यब को छोड़कर घर चला गया। जब तैय्यब के परिजन घर आए तब वह दोबारा मौके पर पहुंचा। सचिन ने कहा कि ओवरडोज के कारण तैय्यब की मौत हुई है। पुलिस जांच कर रही है कि सचिन सच बोल रहा है या फिर अपने बचाव के लिए झूठ बोल रहा है।

