कार्रवाई:आफताबगढ़ गांव से ट्रामाडोल की 14 हजार 600 गोलियां बरामद

सफीदों2 घंटे पहले
सीआईए स्टाफ नरवाना की टीम ने उपमंडल के गांव आफताबगढ़ गांव से ट्रामाडोल (नशे) की 14 हजार 600 गोलियां बरामद की है। पुलिस ने मामले में एक व्यक्ति के खिलाफ एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। सीआईए के एएसआई सुखदेव सिंह ने बताया कि सोमवार देर शाम को सूचना मिली थी आफताबगढ़ में नशीली दवाओं का कारोबार चल रहा है।

इस पर सीआईए की टीम ने गांव में दबिश दी तो एक व्यक्ति के कब्जे से काफी मात्रा में ट्रामाडोल की गोलियां बरामद हुई। पुलिस पूछताछ में पकड़े गए व्यक्ति ने अपनी पहचान रोहड गांव निवासी साहब सिंह के रूप में बताई। नशे की गोलियों की सप्लाई कहां से लाई गई। पुलिस इसकी पूछताछ में लगी हुई है।

