खेलकूद:कबड्डी में गुजरात की टीम ने तमिल की टीम को हराकर सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची

सफीदों3 घंटे पहले
नेशनल स्टाइल जस्ट कबड्डी सीजन-9 में 65 किलोग्राम की प्रतियोगिता में गुजरात, हरियाणा व हिमाचल की टीमें सेमीफाइनल में प्रवेश कर कई हैं। 22 नवंबर की रात्रि सेमीफाइनल व फाइनल मैचों का शुभारंभ कबड्डी खिलाड़ी रहे डीआईजी ओपी नरवाल शिरकत करेंगे। साथ ही दर्शकों के मनोरंजन के लिए हरियाणा की मशहूर सिंगर एके जट्टी उर्फ अन्नू कादियान, कलाकार देव कुमार देवा व एमडी भी अपनी प्रस्तुति देंगे।

रात्रि हुए मैचों में गुजरात की टीम ने 65-38 के आंकड़े में तमिल टीम को हराया। बेंगलुरु की टीम ने 45-26 के आंकड़े कोलकाता टीम को हराया। मुंबई टीम ने 49-39 के आंकड़े से पूने की टीम को हराया। हरियाणा व हिमाचल की टीमें सेमीफाइनल में पहले ही प्रवेश कर चुकी है। इस अवसर पर जस्ट कबड्डी सीजन-8 के चैंपियन रहे सुनील नरवाल,जस्ट कबड्डी के सीईओ सोहन, सचिव रोशन शर्मा, भोपाल आकाशवाणी से एंकर विकास यादव, कुलदीप गौत्तम उपस्थित रहे।

बहादुरगढ़ ने नोएडा को 5 अंक व आवली को 10 अंक से हराया

उपमंडल के गांव बहादुरगढ़ में शहीद भगत सिंह सोसायटी की ओर से आयोजित महिला एवं पुरुष के नेशनल स्टाइल कबड्डी कप में शनिवार को लड़कियों के बीच मैच हुए। प्रतियोगिता की अध्यक्षता गांव बहादुरगढ़ के सरपंच सुशील सांगवान एवं भाजपा खेल प्रकोष्ठ प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी सदस्य कोच प्रेमचंद शर्मा ने की। प्रतियोगिता में शहीद भगत सिंह एकेडमी बहादुरगढ़ सफीदों की टीम ने 25-20 के आंकड़े में नोएडा की टीम काे हराया। चौ. ज्ञानीराम एकेडमी जुलाना की टीम ने 35-30 के आंकड़े में वालू गांव की टीम को हराया।

किलोई गांव की टीम ने 35-25 के आंकड़े गांव शेरा की टीम को हराया। कई गांव की टीम ने 35-31 के आंकड़े में जखौली गांव की टीम को हराया। मोर माजरा गांव की टीम ने 31-20 के आंकड़े में करसिंधु उचाना की टीम काे हराया। शहीद भगत सिंह एकेडमी बहादुरगढ़ की टीम ने 40-30 के आंकड़े में आवली गांव की टीम को हराया। सोसायटी संचालक व खेल प्रकोष्ठ भाजपा प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी सदस्य कोच प्रेम चंद शर्मा ने बताया कि इस तीन दिवसीय ओपन नेशनल स्टाइल कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम इनाम 51 हजार, द्वितीय 31 हजार, तीसरा 21 हजार व चौथा इनाम 11 हजार रुपए रखा गया है। इस अवसर पर सरपंच सुशील सागवान, प्रेमचंद कोच, एंकर तिलकराज, रामपाल ढिगाना, कोच सुखबीर, शशि ढिगाना, दिलबाग पाई व रितू नैन मौजूद रहे।

