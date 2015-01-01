पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हनीट्रैप मामला:तांत्रिक सुरेश के बाद महिला रेनू को किया काबू, दो लाख रुपए बरामद

समालखा2 दिन पहले
समालखा पुलिस ने हनीट्रैप मामले में आरोपित तांत्रिक सुरेश को सितंबर माह में गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा था। हनीट्रैप मामले में रेनू पुत्री प्रताप कच्चा कैंप पानीपत को दो लाख रुपए सहित गिरफ्तार कर शुक्रवार को जेल भेज दिया है। बतादें की धर्मपाल गौतम गांव जौरासी खास ने अपने बेटे कुलदीप द्वारा फांसी लगाई जाने का केस दर्ज करवाया। उन्होंने बताया उनके पुत्र कुलदीप ने यह फांसी धमकियां मिलने के कारण लगाई।

उन्होंने बताया कि उनका लड़का कुलदीप हनीट्रैप का शिकार हुआ है। उनके लड़के पर 28 जनवरी 2020 को मॉडल टाउन पानीपत में मुकदमा दर्ज हुआ था। जिसके एवज में 1 एफआईआर दर्ज हुई थी। जिस के लिए दोषी रणबीर को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। उनके लड़के को खेत में आते जाते समय धमकी मिलती रहती थी।

धर्मपाल ने बताया चरक फैक्ट्री के सामने विनोद ने एक ऑफिस खोल रखा है। उस पर सुरेश तांत्रिक, रेनू व सोमदत्त गांव सिवाह कई बार उनसे मिले। 15 फरवरी 2020 को तेजिंदर मलिक वकील के चेंबर में शाम 3 बजे से 5 बजे तक सुरेश तांत्रिक ने 15 लाख 50 हजार रुपए इनसे लिए। उसके बाद 18 फरवरी को रेनू ने शपथ पत्र देकर डीएसपी के सामने बयान दर्ज करवाए पर लॉकडाउन की वजह से कोर्ट में बयान न होने के कारण इस गिरोह ने बार-बार बयान बदलने की धमकी दी। जिसके कारण कुलदीप ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी।

साथ ही साथ उन्होंने बताया कि रास्ते पर ट्यूबवेल पर अंकित, सतीश ने इनके लड़के कुलदीप को बाहर लाकर रास्ता रोककर झगड़ा करने का प्रयास किया था। धर्मपाल गौतम ने मांग की है कि उचित कार्रवाई प्रशासन द्वारा की जाए और इन को न्याय दिलाया जाए। धर्मपाल ने बताया कि इस पूरे प्रकरण का ऑडियो इनके पास है।एसएचओ समालखा अंकित ने बताया कि इस मामले में जौरासी गांव के सुरेश तांत्रिक को सितंबर में गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया था। वही रेनू वासी कच्चा कैंप पानीपत से शुक्रवार को दो लाख रुपए बरामद कर उसे भी जेल भेज दिया गया है।

