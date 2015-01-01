पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:एएसपी ने रेलवे रोड का निरीक्षण कर हटवाया अतिक्रमण, नपा ने 12 दुकानदारों के काटे चालान

समालखा7 घंटे पहले
समालखा | एएसपी पूजा वशिष्ठ रेलवे रोड पर दुकानदारों द्वारा टेंट लगाकर अतिक्रमण को हटवाती हुई। फोटो | भास्कर
  • बाजार में दिनभर बनी रही जाम जैसी स्थिति, पुलिस ने काटे अवैध पार्किंग के चालान

समालखा एएसपी पूजा वशिष्ठ ने लगातार दूसरे दिन दीपावली त्यौहार के चलते शहर की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था व बाजार का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने ने दुकानदारों द्वारा किये हुए अतिक्रमण और अवैध वाहन पार्किंग को लेकर चौकी पुलिस व ट्रैफिक पुलिस को वाहनों के चालान काटने को कहा। वही दुकानदारों को एक घंटे में सड़क पर लगे टेंट को हटाने को कहा।

एएसपी पूजा वशिष्ठ की कार्यवाही के चलते नपा ने 12 दुकानदारों और 9 मास्क के चलान काटे तो वही ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने करीब 60 वाहन चालकों के चलान काटे। एएसपी के जाते ही दुकानदारों ने अपना समान वापस रख लिया और सड़क पर लगे टेंट भी नहीं हटाए।

जिसके कारण दिनभर रेलवे रोड पर जाम जैसी स्थिति बनी रही। एएसपी पूजा वशिष्ठ ने बताया दुकानदारों ने सड़क तक टेंट लगाए हुए हैं। जिन्हें हटवाने के कहा गया है। अतिक्रमण करने वाले दुकानदारों के चालान काटे गए है। रेलवे रोड पर दुकानदारों द्वारा किया हुआ अतिक्रमण नपा द्वारा हटवाया गया है।

