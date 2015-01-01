पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मीटिंग:डीएमसी ने किया नपा का निरीक्षण, समस्याओं के समाधान के दिए निर्देश

समालखा30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डिस्ट्रिक्ट म्युनिसिपल कमिश्नर गौरव कुमार नपा अधकारियों और कर्मचारियों की मीटिंग लेते हुए।
  • हाउस टैक्स जमा करवाने के लिए खाने पड़ रहे धक्के, एनओसी न मिलने से नहीं होती रजिस्ट्री

डिस्ट्रिक्ट मम्युनिसिपल कमिश्नर गौरव कुमार ने मंगलवार को समालखा नगरपालिका का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने करीब दो घंटे नपा अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों की मीटिंग लेकर शहर के विकास कार्यों की जानकारी ली। उसके बाद नपा के वाइस चेयरमैन सुनील शर्मा, पार्षद श्याम ब्रेजा, पार्षद बॉबी जांगड़ा, पार्षद गौतम ने उनका बुके देकर स्वागत किया।

पार्षदों ने डिस्ट्रिक्ट म्युनिसिपल कमिश्नर गौरव कुमार को बताया नपा में बिजली न होने पर हाउस टेक्स जमा नहीं होता। लोगों को कई कई दिनाें तक धक्के खाने पड़ते हैं। बतादें रजिस्ट्री करवाने के लिए एनओसी देनी होती है। बिना हाउस टैक्स जमा करवाए एनओसी नहीं मिलता। जिसके कारण लोगाें की रजिस्ट्रियां भी रुकी हुई है। कमिश्नर ने कई पार्षद व गणमान्य व्यक्तियों से नगर पालिका संबंधित कार्य को लेकर विचार विमर्श किया और शहर में चल रहे विकास कार्य को लेकर भी बातचीत की।

पूर्व पार्षद कुलभूषण अरोड़ा ने शहर में आवारा पशुओं द्वारा लोगों पर हमला करने की भी शिकायत की । उन्होंने कहा कि जगह-जगह आवारा पशु शहर में घूम रहे हैं जो राहगीरों को हमला करके घायल कर रहे हैं और यह एक बहुत बड़ी समस्या है जिसे नगरपालिका को जल्द से जल्द इसका समाधान करना चाहिए। कमिश्नर ने शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था, पानी की निकासी आदि समस्याओं को लेकर भी नगरपालिका कर्मचारियों से बातचीत की और उन्हें जल्द से जल्द समस्याओं का समाधान करने के निर्देश दिए। वहीं डिस्ट्रिक्ट म्यूनिसिपल कमिश्नर ने बताया कि आज नगरपालिका का निरीक्षण किया है जिसमें कई समस्याएं सामने आई है जिनका जल्द से जल्द समाधान किया जाएगा।

दो माह बाद भी नहीं मिला जेई का चार्ज
नपा के जेई रिंकू ने डिस्ट्रिक्ट म्युनिसिपल कमिश्नर गौरव कुमार को बताया 3 सितंबर को नपा समालखा में जेई के पद पर आए थे। मगर आज तक पिछले जेई ने आज तक उन्हें चार्ज नहीं दिया है। जिसपर डिस्ट्रिक्ट म्युनिसिपल कमिश्नर ने जेई रिंकू को जल्द से जल्द चार्ज लेने की बात कही। पार्षदों ने बताया कई मेजर मंट बुक भी रिंकू जेई को नहीं दी गई है और पिछले जेई अभी तक मेजर मंट बुक पर अपने साइन कर रहे हैं। जिसपर कमिश्नर ने आदेश देते हुए रिंकू जेई को मेजर मंट बुक और चार्ज लेने को कहा। उन्होंने कहा अगर दो दिन में जेई चार्ज नहीं देते तो उनके खिलाफ के दर्ज करने को कहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें