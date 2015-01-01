पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:फैक्ट्री मालिकों ने सड़क पर बने नाले के विरोध में किया प्रदर्शन

समालखाएक घंटा पहले
जैक्सन कंपनी द्वारा एचएसआईआईडीसी की तरफ सड़क के साथ बनाए गए नाले को लेकर एचएसआईआईडीसी फैक्ट्री के मालिकों ने संदीप गुप्ता के नेतृत्व में प्रदर्शन किया। फैक्ट्री मालिक संदीप गुप्ता ने बताया सड़क निर्माण को लेकर जैक्सन कंपनी द्वारा सड़क किनारे बनाया गया है। जिसकी ऊंचाई सड़क से ज्यादा है। गाड़ियों में लोड ज्यादा होने के कारण गाड़ी निकलने में दिक्कत हो रही है।

उन्होंने कहा हमारी गाड़ियां माल लेकर आती है पर वह इस पर चढ़ नहीं पाती। गाड़ी पलटने का खतरा बना रहता है। अगर इस नए नाले की हाइट सड़क से ज्यादा रही तो कोई भी हादसा हो सकता है। इस मौके पर अशोक गुप्ता, सुभाष गोयल, देवेंद्र मित्तल, राजीव गोयल, सोनू मित्तल, बलवान सिंह, सतीश गोयल, प्रवीण जांगड़ा, संदीप गुप्ता, अश्वनी गुप्ता, दीपक गोयल आदि मौजूद रहे। मामले में जंक्शन कंपनी के वॉइस प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर कमल धवन ने बताया कि नई सड़क का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। सड़क को नाले के लेबल में लाया जाएगा। करीब 10 दिन में सड़क को बना दिया जाएगा। जिससे फैक्ट्री मालिकों को इस समस्या से निजात मिल जाएगी।

बाइक सवार युवकों को इको ने मारी टक्कर, दो घायल

पानीपत से सोनीपत बाइक पर अपनी बहन के घर जा रहे युवकों को इको ने टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर लगते दो भाई सड़क पर गिर पड़े। राहगीरों ने दोनों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में मोहित वासी दिनानाथ काॅलोनी पानीपत ने बताया वह मेहनत मजदूरी का काम करता है। वह दो भाई है 15 नवंबर को भाई अमित के साथ पानीपत से अपनी बहन के ससुराल सोनीपत जा रहा था।

जैसे ही समालखा फ्लाईओवर के नीचे प्रकाश फैक्ट्री के पास पहुंचे तो पिछे से एक गाड़ी चालक ने तेज गति व लापरवाही से बाइक को टक्कर मारी दी। हादसे में दोनों भाई गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। राहगीरों ने दोनों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। मौका देखकर गाड़ी चालक अपनी गाड़ी लेकर फरार हो गया। जांच कर्मी ने बताया मोहित के बयान पर वहां चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर जांच की जा रही है।

