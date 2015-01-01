पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वार्डवासी-10 परेशान:जगह-जगह पड़ा है कूड़ा, बेसहारा पशुओं के कारण हो रहे हादस, स्ट्रीट लाइटें खराब, रात में नहीं दिखते पशु

समालखा13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सड़क किनारे बेसहारा पशुओं भरमार से हादसों का बना रहता है खतरा।

करीब पांच हजार वाली आबादी वाले वार्ड-10 में नगरपालिका द्वारा वार्ड की साफ सफाई के लिए कुल दो सफाई कर्मचारी लगाए हुए है। महिला पार्षद परवीन कौर ने बताया वार्ड में सफाई व्यवस्था चरमराई हुई है। करीब पांच हजार की आबादी में कुल दो सफाई कर्मचारी है तो कैसे वार्ड की साफ सफाई हो पाएगी। मगर वार्ड में लगी स्ट्रीट लाइट आधी से ज्यादा खराब पड़ी है। वार्ड में आवारा पशुओं की भरमार है। आए दिन लोग आवारा पशुओं से चोटिल हो रहे है। स्थानीय लोगो ने नपा के खिलाफ रोष प्रकट किया।

वार्ड में नहीं हो रही सफाई
वार्ड-10 के नवीन ने बताया वार्ड में सफाई कर्मचारी कम होने के कारण जगह-जगह कूड़ा पड़ा रहता है। नालियों की ठीक ढंग से सफाई नहीं होती। नालियों में कूड़ा भरा रहता है। जिससे बीमारी फैलने का खतरा बना हुआ है। नपा को वार्ड की साफ सफाई का ध्यान रखना चाहिए।

लाइट खराब होने से शाम को घर से निकलना दूभर
वार्ड के शिवांग ने कहा वार्ड में अधिकतर स्ट्रीट लाइट खराब पड़ी हुई है। गलियों में निकलना बड़ा मुश्किल होता है और घरों में चोरी होने का खतरा बना रहता है। स्ट्रीट लाइट खराब होने के बारे में पार्षद को कई बार कह चुके हैं। मगर कोई समाधान नहीं हुआ। वार्ड में बेसहारा पशुओं की भी भरमार है। बेसहारा पशुओं की आपसी लड़ाई के चलते राहगीरों को चोटिल होना पड़ता है। अंधेरा होने के कारण बेसहारा पशु दिखाई नहीं देते और जिसके कारण लोग प्रतिदिन चोटिल हो रहे हैं।

कई बार अधिकारियों को बता चुके समस्या
वार्ड-10 की महिला पार्षद परवीन कौर ने कहा वार्ड में सभी स्ट्रीट लाइट खराब पड़ी हुई हैं। साफ व्यवस्था भी ठीक नहीं है। वार्ड की समस्या के बारे में नपा अधिकारियों को भी कई बार अवगत करवाया जा चुका है लेकिन समस्या के समाधान की ओर किसी का ध्यान नहीं है। महिला पार्षद ने बताया श्री राम मंदिर से लेकर समाज सेवा समिति तक नाले की जरूरत है। जिसके लिए कई बार चेयरपर्सन पति से बोल चुके हैं मगर कोई सुनवाई नहीं होती। नपा को टेंडर लगवाकर इसका निर्माण करवाना चाहिए। जिससे समस्या से निजात मिल सके।

शहर में सभी जगह है लाइटों की समस्या
स्ट्रीट लाइटों की समस्या सारे शहर में है। जिसके लिए नपा के अधिकारियों को कई बार अवगत करा दिया गया है। उसके बाद भी कोई सुनवाई नहीं हो रही है। आवारा पशुओं की जिम्मेदारी केवल नगरपालिका की नहीं है। प्रशासन काे हमें मार्गदर्शन देना चाहिए कि इस समस्या का समाधान कैसा हाे सकता है। सफाई व्यवस्था को लेकर कहा गलियों से कूड़ा उठाने की जिम्मेदारी जेबीएम कंपनी की है और नालियों की सफाई व्यवस्था नपा कर्मचारियों की है। करीब दो साल में कुछ सफाई कर्मचारी रिटायरमेंट होने के कारण स्टाफ कम हुआ है। -निधि मित्तल, चेयरपर्सन

