फ्रॉड:रेलवे में नौकरी लगवाने ने नाम पर 5 लाख की डिमांड कर डेढ़ लाख रुपए ठगे, केस

समालखाएक घंटा पहले
गांव गढ़ी छाजू के रहने वाले सोनू से उसके भाई की नौकरी लगवाने के नाम पर ठगी का आरोप लगाते हुए गृहमंत्री अनिल विज को शिकायत दी। इसपर समालखा पुलिस ने सोनू के बयान पर आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। गांव गढ़ी छाजू के रहने वाले एक युवक से भाई को नौकरी लगवाने के नाम पर डेढ़ लाख रुपए ठगे। सोनू ने बताया कि उसकी मुलाकात 9 महीने पहले जौरासी रोड के रहने वाले सुधीर उर्फ एस के चौधरी से हुई थी। सुधीर ने उसे बताया कि वह रेलवे में अधिकारी है।

सुधीर की बातों में आकर छोटे भाई मोनू 12वीं पास को नौकरी लगवाने की बात की तो उसने बताया कि वह मेरे भाई को एमसीडी या रेलवे में क्लर्क पद पर भर्ती करवा देगा। इसके बदले में सुधीर ने सोनू से 5 लाख की डिमांड की। जिसमें डेढ़ लाख रुपए नौकरी लगने से पहले और बाकी रकम नौकरी लग जाने के बाद देने तय हुआ। डेढ़ लाख रुपए सुधीर को दे दिए।

9 महीने बीत जाने के बाद भी मेरे भाई मोनू का कोई भी इंटरव्यू नहीं आया। 3 महीने बाद सुधीर से पैसे वापस देने को कहा तो वह टालमटोल करता रहा। फिर मौका देख कर वह समालखा छोड़ कर वहां से कहीं और चला गया। जब उससे फोन पर बात की तो उसने मुझे जान से मरने की धमकी दी। थाना प्रभारी अंकित ने बताया सोनू की शिकायत के आधार पर आरोपी के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी सहित विभिन्न धाराओं में केस दर्ज करके जांच शुरू कर दी है।

फोन पे के जरिए खाते से उड़ाए 49 हजार

फोन पे जरिए खाते से 49 हजार रुपए की ठगी का मामला सामने आया है। जानकारी के अनुसार एक नवंबर को गांव नामुंडा निवासी रवि के खाते से 49 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए गए। जिसकी शिकायत उसने पुलिस को दे ठग का पता लगा कार्रवाई की मांग की। रवि ने पुलिस शिकायत में बताया कि रविवार को सुबह उसके फोन पर एक नंबर से कॉल आई। बोलने वाले ने पड़ोसी दीपक का नाम लेते हुए भैंस खरीद में 10 हजार रुपए एडवांस उसके खाते में डालने की बात कही। इस पर उसने नंबर चेक करने के लिए एक रुपया फोन पे के जरिये उसके खाते में डाल दिया। फिर उसने भी दो रुपए खाते में डाले। लेकिन कुछ देर बाद ही एक तीसरे नंबर से फोन पे के जरिये उसके खाते से तीन बार में करके 49 हजार 900 रुपए निकल गए। पुलिस ने शिकायत के आधार पर जांच शुरु कर दी है।

