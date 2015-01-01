पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोगों को उठानी पड़ रही परेशानी:नो एंट्री के बाद भी शहर के अंदर दौड़ रहे भारी वाहन, कई किमी. लंबा लग रहा जाम

समालखा10 मिनट पहले
रेलवे रोड पर पर मिट्टी का डंपर, ट्रैक्टर और नो पार्किंग में खड़ी कार।

शहर में दिन में नो एंट्री के बाद भी भारी वाहन सरपट दौड़ रहे हैं। इससे बस स्टैंड, रेलवे रोड दिनभर जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। पैदल राहगीरों और वाहन चालकों में वाद-विवाद होता रहता है। शहर के मुख्य मार्ग रेलवे स्टेशन रोड पर रोजाना सैकड़ों दोपहिया, चार पहिया, ऑटो, तांगा आदि वाहनों का आना-जाना लगा रहता है। प्रशासन की अनदेखी के चलते भारी वाहन के दिन में शहर में आने पर प्रतिबंध नहीं लगा है।

इस कारण भारी वाहन शहर से ही होकर गुजरते हैं। इसका खामियाजा लोगों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। शहर में सुबह सात बजे से शाम आठ बजे तक भारी वाहनों की आवाजाही पर पाबंदी लगाई हुई है। नियमों की परवाह किए बिना भारी वाहन शहर व बाजार के अंदर दौड़ रहे है। बतादें की भारी वाहनों की नो एंट्री को लेकर पुलिस की ड्यूटी भी लगी हुई है। उसके बावजूद भी भारी वाहोनों बजार से गुजर रहे है।

जाम के कारण उठानी पड़ती है परेशानी
समालखा वासी कर्मचंद सचदेवा ने बताया कि पुराने बस स्टैंड व रेलवे रोड पर भारी वाहनों के कारण कई घंटे तक जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। इससे दो पहिया वाहन चालकों व राहगीरों को परेशानी उठानी पड़ती है साथ ही प्रदूषण फैलता है जिस कारण सांस लेना मुश्किल हो जाता है। चौकी इंचार्ज राज कुमार ने बताया कि भारी वाहनों चालकों के चालान काटे जाएगें। बाजार के अंदर इनकी पाबंदी लगाई जाएगी।

