विकास कार्य:चार हजार की आबादी वाले वार्ड-2 में अधिकतर स्ट्रीट लाइटें खराब, शाम होते ही छा जाता है अंधेरा

समालखा2 दिन पहले
चार हजार के आबादी वाले वार्ड-2 में करोड़ों रुपए की लागत से पंजाबी धर्मशाला, कम्युनिटी सेंटर, डंपिंग ग्राउंड, जर्नल चौपाल और गालियां बनाई जा रही है। वार्ड में करीब 250 लोहे की बैंच रखवाई गई है। तो वही हर गली में ब्रेकर लगा दिए गए हैं। तो वहीं जगह-जगह साइन बोर्ड लगा दिए गए हैं। भापरा रोड पर सड़क किनारे तीन ट्रांसफार्मर रखे होने पर भी दुकानदार अपना सामान रखते हैं। जिससे कभी भी बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है।

शाम होते ही गलियों में पसर जाता है अंधेरा
वार्ड-2 वासी विजेंद्र सिंह का कहना है कि वार्ड-2 में अधिकतर स्ट्रीट लाइट खराब पड़ी हुई है। लेकिन इनको ठीक नहीं किया जा रहा है। शाम होते ही गलियों में अंधेरा पसर जाता है। महिलाओं व बेटियों को शाम को घर से बाहर निकलना दूभर हो जाता है। उन्हें चे स्नैचिंग और छेड़छाड़ का डर बना जाता है। इसके अलावा अंधेरे में आने जाने में परेशानी होती है।

ब्रेकरों से हो रही दिक्कत
वार्ड नंबर 2 वासी रोबिन ने बताया जगह जगह पर ब्रेक लगाने के कारण दुर्घटना होने का खतरा बना रहता है। वही बुजुर्गों को बाइक पर आने-जाने में दिक्कत होती है। लोगो की हड्डियों में दिक्कत होने लगी है। उन्होंने बताया गलियों में जरूरत से ज्यादा ब्रेकर नपा द्वारा लगा दिए गए है जोकि गलत है।

डंपिंग पॉइंट बना लोगों के लिए सिर दर्द
वार्ड 2 वासी शमशेर सिंह भापरा ने बताया गढ़ी छाजू रोड पर बना डंपिंग पॉइंट भापरा वासियों के लिए सिर दर्द बना हुआ है। लोगों को गंदगी और बदबू से होकर गुजरना पड़ता है। वहीं डंपिंग पॉइंट से पन्नी उड़कर पास के खातों में जाती है। जिससे किसानों को खेती में नुकसान हो रहा है।

