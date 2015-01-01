पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:महिला से साेने की चेन और अंगूठी ले गए ठग, भतीजी के साथ बाजार में कपड़े खरीदने गई थी पीड़िता

समालखाएक घंटा पहले
पीड़ित कमलेश

समालखा लाइन पार हनुमान कॉलोनी की रहने वाली एक महिला के साथ दो युवकों ने नकदी और सोने के गहने ठग ले गए। पीड़ित महिला ने पुलिस में शिकायत देते हुए जल्द आरोपियों को पकड़ने की मांग की। पीड़िता कमलेश देवी ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि मंगलवार दाेपहर करीब दो बजे घर से समालखा बाजार में अपनी भतीजी के साथ कपड़े लेने आई थी।

जैसे ही काठ मंडी गेट के पास पहुंची तभी एक युवक मिला। युवक उससे बात करने लगा और बातचीत करते हुए रेलवे रोड तोता राम गेट पर पहुंचे। तोता राम गेट पर एक युवक और मिला दोनों युवक महिला और बच्चे काे टेंपू स्टैंड के पास ले जाकर महिला से उसकी सोने की चेन, एक अंगूठी और तीन हजार रुपए लेकर दोनों युवक फरार हो गए।

एसएन कॉम्प्लेक्स के सीसीटीवी कैमरे में नजर आए ठग

पीड़ित महिला करीब सवा दो बजे काठमंडी गेट पर ठग से मिली। ठग ने महिला से सोनीपत जाने की बात कही और उसके पास पैसे न होने का हवाला दिया। जिसपर महिला ने उसे 20 रुपए देने लगी मगर ठग ने नहीं लिए और बस स्टैंड तक छोड़ने को कहा। 2 बजकर 44 मिनट पर कुच्छल हलवाई के पास पहुंचे फिर 3 बजकर 15 मिनट पर दोनों ठग एसएन कॉम्प्लेक्स के सीसीटीवी कैमरे में नजर आए। पुलिस ने पीड़ित महिला कमलेश के बयान पर अज्ञात ठगों के खिलाफ शिकायत लेकर जांच में लग गई।

