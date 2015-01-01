पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:बाजार में भतीजी के साथ कपड़े लेने आई महिला से साेने की चेन और अंगूठी ले गए ठग

समालखा2 घंटे पहले
टैंपू स्टैंड के पास आरोपियों ने दिया घटना को अंजाम, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई हरकत

समालखा लाइन पार हनुमान कॉलोनी की रहने वाली एक महिला के साथ दो युवकों ने ठगी करते हुए हजारों रुपए की नकदी व सोने के गहने ठग ले गए। पीड़ित महिला ने पुलिस में शिकायत देते हुए जल्द आरोपियों को पकड़ने की मांग की। पीड़िता कमलेश देवी ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि मंगलवार दाेपहर करीब दो बजे घर से समालखा बजार में अपनी भतीजी के साथ कपड़े लेने आई थी।

जैसे ही काठ मंडी गेट के पास पहुंची तभी एक युवक मिला। युवक ने उससे बात करने लगे और बातचीत करते हुए रेलवे रोड तोता राम गेट पर पहुंचे। तोता राम गेट पर एक युवक और मिला दोनों युवक महिला और बच्चे काे टंपू स्टैंड के पास ले जाकर महिला से उसकी सोने की चेन, एक सोने की अंगूठी और तीन हजार रुपए ले लिए। इसके बाद दोनों युवक उसे चकमा देकर फरार हो गए।

50 मिनट में महिला से की ठगी

पीड़ित महिला करीब सवा दो बजे काठमंडी गेट पर ठग से मिली ठग ने महिला से सोनीपत जाने की बात कही और उसके पास पैसे न होने का हवाला दिया। जिसपर महिला ने उसे 20 रुपए देने लगी मगर ठग ने नहीं लिए और बस स्टैंड तक छोड़ने को कहा। 2 बजकर 44 मिनट पर कुच्छल हलवाई के पास पहुंचे फिर 3 बजकर 15 मिनट पर दोनों ठग एसएन कॉम्प्लेक्स के सीसीटीवी कैमरे में नजर आए। पुलिस ने पीड़ित महिला कमलेश के बयान पर अज्ञात ठगों के खिलाफ शिकायत लेकर जांच में लग गई।

