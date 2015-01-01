पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बूस्टिंग स्टेशन का निर्माण कार्य:एससी और बीसी मोहल्ले में पीने का पानी पहुंचाने पर खर्च होंगे 15 लाख 98 हजार

उचाना6 घंटे पहले
डूमरखां कलां गांव बूस्टिंग स्टेशन का निर्माण जलापूर्ति विभाग द्वारा करवाया जा रहा है। बूस्टिंग स्टेशन बनने के बाद एससी, बीसी मोहल्ले में पीने के पानी की किल्लत दूर होगी। यहां पर पानी के लिए टैंक का निर्माण किया गया है तो पंप चैंबर भी बनाया जाएगा। बूस्टिंग स्टेशन से 900 मीटर के करीब दूर एससी मोहल्ले तक पाइप लाइन भी बिछाई जाएगी। काफी लंबे समय से पानी की किल्लत इन दोनों मोहल्लों में बनी हुई है।

गांव में जलघर होने के बाद भी पानी की सप्लाई नहीं पहुंच रही थी। विस चुनाव से पहले जब दुष्यंत चौटाला जब गांव में आए तो लोगों द्वारा उनके मोहल्ले में पानी की किल्लत की समस्या रखी थी। इस समस्या के समाधान के लिए बूस्टिंग स्टेशन का निर्माण करवाने की मांग की थी। इस मांग को पूरा करने का आश्वासन दुष्यंत चौटाला ने दिया था।

दुष्यंत ने निभाया ग्रामीणों से किया वायदा पंचायत द्वारा इसके निर्माण के लिए हाईवे के पास लगती पंचायत की जमीन दी है। बूस्टिंग स्टेशन बनने के बाद पीने के पानी की किल्लत दूर होने की उम्मीद लोगों को है, क्योंकि गर्मी के मौसम में पानी की खपत ज्यादा होने पर यहां पानी की किल्लत सबसे ज्यादा होती थी। बलबीर, सुरेश, रामफल, कर्णा, शमशेर फौजी, बलजीत गोस्वामी, सुभाष, ज्ञानी राम ने कहा कि डिप्टी सीएम बनने के दुष्यंत चौटाला ने इस मांग को को पूरा करने का काम किया है।

अब यहां पर बूस्टिंग स्टेशन का निर्माण जलापूर्ति विभाग द्वारा करवाया जा रहा है। बूस्टिंग स्टेशन बनने के बाद पानी की सप्लाई उनके मोहल्ले में पहुंचेंगी। जलापूर्ति विभाग के जेई पुनीत ने बताया कि जलापूर्ति विभागद्वारा बूस्टिंग स्टेशन का निर्माण करवाया जा रहा है। यहां से एससी मोहल्ले तक पानी के पानी पहुंचाने के लिए पाइप लाइन भी जाएगी। 15 लाख 96 हजार की राशि इसको लेकर खर्च होगी।

