समस्या:वार्ड 8 में स्ट्रीट लाइटें न जलने के कारण छाया रहता है अंधेरा, राहगीरों को हो रही परेशानी, समाधान की मांग

उचाना11 मिनट पहले
  • वार्ड 8 में नहीं जग रहीं स्ट्रीट लाइटें, नपा अधिकारियों से मांग के बाद भी नहीं हुआ समाधान

नपा के पुराने भवन के पास वार्ड नंबर 8 की गली लगाई गई स्ट्रीट लाइटें काफी समय से नहीं जल रही है। लाइटों के न जलने से गली में अंधेरा रहने से राहगीरों को आने-जाने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वार्ड के लोगों की मांग पर कुछ महीने पहले नगर पालिका द्वारा वार्डों में स्ट्रीट लाइटें लगाई गई है। स्ट्रीट लाइटें लगने के बाद रात को आने-जाने वालों को किसी तरह की परेशानी नहीं होती है।

अब कई दिनों से लाइटें नहीं जल रही है। वार्ड के लोगों ने नपा प्रशासन से मांग की है कि ये लाइटों क्यों नहीं चल रही है इसका पता कर इनको रात को जलवाया जाए ताकि गली में अंधेरा न हो। राहगीर अनिल, मनोज, राजीव ने कहा कि वार्डों में लाइटें लगने के बाद रात को आने-जाने में होने वाली परेशानी दूर हो गई थी। वार्ड की गलियों भी रात को लाइटों के जलने के बाद जगमग हो गई थी। अब काफी समय से लाइटें नहीं जल रही है।

रात को आने-जाने वाले वार्ड के लोगों के साथ राहगीरों को भी परेशानी होती है जो गली से होकर गुजरते है या वार्ड में किसी कार्य से आते है। गली के साथ लगते रेलवे मालगोदाम पर फुटओवर ब्रिज पर लगी ट्यूबों की रोशनी वार्ड में कुछ जगह तो आती है लेकिन वार्ड की गली लगी में स्ट्रीट लाइटों के न जलने से अधिकांश गली में अंधेरा रहता है। वार्ड की पार्षद रेखा देवी ने कहा कि स्ट्रीट लाइटें क्यों नहीं जल रही है इसका पता करवा कर उनकी रात को जलवाया जाएगा ताकि वार्ड के लोगों को परेशानी न हो।

