पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तीन कृषि कानूनों का विरोध जारी:ट्रैक्टर परेड को लेकर किसानों में उत्साह, काफिलों के साथ दिल्ली कूच जारी

उचाना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उचाना. खटकड़ टोल पर धरने पर बैठी महिलाएं। - Dainik Bhaskar
उचाना. खटकड़ टोल पर धरने पर बैठी महिलाएं।
  • खटकड़ टोल पर धरने पर बैठी महिलाओं ने की नारेबाजी

दिल्ली में निर्धारित किए गए ट्रैक्टरों की परेड के लिए किसानों में उत्साह है। सोमवार को भी हाईवे से काफी संख्या में किसान काफिलों के साथ दिल्ली की तरफ रवाना हुए। ट्रैक्टरों के पीछे तिरपाल ढंकी ट्राॅली में खाद्य सामग्री के अलावा सर्दी से बचने के लिए रजाई भी किसान साथ लेकर जा रहे हैं। ट्राॅलियों में लकड़ भी अलाव जलाकर सर्दी दूर करने के लिए लेकर जा रहे हँ।

किसान नेता आजाद पालवां, सतबीर बरसोला ने कहा कि ऐसा नजारा पहली बार दिल्ली में होगा जब देश का अन्नदाता अपने ट्रैक्टरों के साथ दिल्ली की सड़कों पर परेड करेगा। परेड शांति पूर्वक होगी इसको लेकर संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा ने अलग-अलग ड्यूटी भी लगाई गई है। इस परेड को पूरे देश ही नहीं बल्कि विश्व के कई देश देखने का इंतजार कर रहे है।

इस परेड के माध्यम से किसान तीनों कानूनों को रद्द करने की मांग करेंगे। किसान दो महीने से सर्दी के मौसम में शांति पूर्वक धरना दे रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों के शांति पूर्वक चल रहे इतने लंबे आंदोलन की हर कोई प्रशंसा कर रहा है। जो परेड होगी वो भी शांति पूर्वक होगी।

पहले दिल्ली के राजपथ पर जवानों की परेड होगी तो उसके बाद दिल्ली के निर्धारित रूटों पर किसानों के ट्रैक्टर परेड करेंगे। किसान टकराव किसी से नहीं चाहता है, बल्कि वो चाहता है कि उनकी मांग को सरकार माने ताकि उसके बाद वो अपने घर जाए। बिना कानून रद्द करवाए किसान घर वापस नहीं आएगा।

देश का अस्तित्व बचाने को संघर्ष कर रहा अन्नदाता

जींद | भारतीय राष्ट्रीय इंदिरा गांधी किसान मजदूर कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष सज्जन सिंह नरवाना ने बुधवार को बद्दोवाल स्थित टोल धरने में पहुंचकर संघर्ष कर रहे किसानों को समर्थन दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि अन्नदाता को अपना अस्तित्व बचाने के साथ-साथ देश के अस्तित्व के लिए भी संघर्ष करना होगा। क्योंकि भाजपा की मोदी सरकार देश के अस्तित्व पर लगातार प्रहार कर रही है।

लालकिला, रेलवे स्टेशन, एयरपोर्ट, बीएसएनएल, कोयला ब्लाक, कृषि क्षेत्र, उद्योग सभी को अपने पूंजीपति आकाओं के हाथो गिरवी रख रही है। मोदी सरकार द्वारा पारित तीनों काले कानून अन्नदाता के अस्तित्व को समाप्त करने वाले हैं।

बद्दोवाल टोल प्लाजा पर कलाकारों ने किसानों में भरा जोश

जींद | तीन नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में बद्दोवाल टोल प्लाजा पर चल रहे धरने पर उपस्थित किसानों में बुधवार को कलाकारों ने रागिनियों के माध्यम से जोश भरा। कलाकारों ने तीन नए कृषि कानूनों को लेकर रागनियां प्रस्तुत की, जिनके माध्यम से बताया गया कि किस प्रकार केन्द्र की भाजपा सरकार आज अपने व बड़े कारर्पोरेटरों को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए किसानों से बलिदान ले रही है।

लेकिन किसान भी अपने अधिकारों को लड़ाई में अपने बलिदान देने से पीछे नहीं हटेगा। वहीं धरने को संबोधित करते हुए विभिन्न नेताओं ने तीन नए कृषि कानूनों पर बोलते हुए केन्द्र की सरकार का किसान मजदूर विरोधी सरकार बताया।

वक्ताओं ने कहा कि जब नरेन्द्र मोदी इस देश के प्रधानमंत्री बने थे तो पूरे देश की जनता ने गर्व के साथ उनका स्वागत किया गया था। लेकिन सत्ता की कुर्सी मिल जाने के बाद देश के प्रधानमंत्री ने बड़े कार्पोरेटरों से अपने संबंध बनाए और देश की सरकारी सुविधाओं को एक एक करके प्राईवेट रूप देने की रणनीति बनाई गई।

समर्थन में आढ़तियों ने अनाज मंडी रखी बंद

जींद | कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में गणतंत्र दिवस पर दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर परेड कर रहे किसानों के समर्थन में सोमवार को आढ़तियों ने नई अनाज मंडी पूर्ण बंद रखी। आढ़ती वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन ने रविवार को बैठक कर किसानों के समर्थन में सोमवार व गुरुवार को लगातार 2 दिन अनाज मंडी बंद करने की घोषणा की थी।

आढ़ती वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के प्रधान सत्यवान उर्फ सत्तू रेढू के आह्वान पर हड़ताल के पहले दिन आढ़तियों ने नई अनाज मंडी में अपनी दुकानें बंदकर पूर्ण तौर पर कामकाज ठप रखा। अनाज मंडी में सोमवार को लगभग 2 हजार से ढाई हजार क्विंटल धान काॅमन फड़ों पर पड़ी खरीदारों का इंतजार ही करती रही, लेकिन आढ़तियों की दो दिवसीय हड़ताल के चलते पूरा दिन मंडी में पड़े इन धान के ढेरों की किसी ने सुध तक नहीं ली। मंडी में दिनभर फसल की कोई खरीद फरोख्त, बरसाई, तुलाई व लदान तक नहीं हो सका। आढ़ती सारा दिन खुले आसमान के नीचे खाली बैठे धूप सेंकते नजर आए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser