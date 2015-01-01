पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:दिल्ली पटियाला हाईवे पर पत्थर रखने से भड़के किसान, बोले- शांति पूर्ण आंदोलन का विरोध क्यों

उचानाएक घंटा पहले
खटकड़ टोल पर एकत्रित होकर नारेबाजी करते हुए किसान।

किसान संगठनों के आह्वान पर शनिवार को क्षेत्र के किसान व अन्य संगठनों ने बद्दोवाला और खटकड़ टोल प्लाजा को वाहनों के लिए निश्शुल्क करवाया और वहां धरना दिया। प्रशासन द्वारा किसानों को रोकने के लिए शनिवार को एक बार हरियाण-पंजाब बोर्डर पर दातासिंह वाला गांव में बड़े पत्थर डाल दिए। जब किसानों को सूचना मिली तो किसान ट्रैकटर लेकर बोर्डर पर पहुंच गए और प्रशासन को यह चेतावनी देते हुए पत्थरों को हाईवे से हटा दिया।

इससे कुछ समय के लिए तनाव की स्थिति बन गई। किसानों का कहना था कि जब वे शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से आंदोलन कर रहे हैं तो प्रशासन उन्हें उकसाने का प्रयास ना करें। प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों का कहना था कि ये पत्थर वाहनों को एक-एक करके निकालने के लिए लगाए थे। किसानों को रोकने का प्रशासन का कोई इरादा नहीं था।वहीं किसानों ने सुबह 10 बजे बद्दोवाला टोल प्लाजा पर पहुंचकर टोल की दो लेनों को छोड़कर अन्य सभी लाइनें बंद कर दी।

खटकड़ में सवा नौ बजे ही किसान पहुंच गए थे। नरवाना शहर थाना प्रभारी महेन्द्र सिंह व सदर थाना प्रभारी सोमबीर ढाका ने बताया कि प्रदर्शन के दौरान आम आदमी को कोई परेशानी ना हो और कोई शरारती तत्व किसी अनहोनी घटना को अंजाम ने दे सके, इसके लिए पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया था। मौके पर फायर ब्रिगेड, एंबुलेंस सहित अन्य जरूरी वाहन टोल प्लाजा पर तैनात रहे।

डीएसपी ताहिर हुसैन ने बताया कि पत्थर वाहनों की चेकिंग के लिए लगाए गए थे। ताकि एक एक करके सभी वाहनों की चैकिंग की जा सके। आंदोलन की आड़ में शरारती तत्व हरियाणा में न घुसे। इसलिए दाता ङ्क्षसह वाला गांव में दिल्ली पटियाला हाईवे पर अवरोध किया गया था। किसानों को रोकने का प्रशासन को कोई इरादा नहीं है। लेकिन किसानों की सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस की मुस्तैदी अति आवश्यक है।

किसानों के साथ प्रदर्शन में शामिल हुए विभिन्न संगठन

दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के किसान सयुंक्त मोर्चा के आह्वान पर देशभर में टोल प्लाजा को फ्री करने के कार्यक्रम किए गए। जींद के नरवाना राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग के खटकड़ टोल प्लाजा पर अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा और भारतीय किसान यूनियन के किसानों के साथ-साथ सीटू व भवन निर्माण कामगार यूनियन हरियाणा के जिला जींद के निर्माण मजदूर व कारीगर और सर्व कर्मचारी संघ के नेता भी खटकड़ टोल प्लाजा पर एकत्रित हुए और टोल को फ्री किया गया।

किसान सभा के राज्य प्रधान फूल सिंह श्योकंद, जिला प्रधान रोहताश नगूरां, वेदपाल, भरत सिंह, जोधा सरपंच, सीटू के राज्य उपाध्यक्ष कमरेड रमेश चंद्र, भवन निर्माण कामगार यूनियन के राज्य सचिव कपूर सिंह, संदीप जाजवान, रामनिवास डाहौला, पवन कुमार, खेत मजदूर यूनियन के राज्य उपाध्यक्ष कामरेड प्रकाश चंद्र रिटायर कर्मचारी संघ के नेता छज्जू राम नैन, ऑल हरियाणा पॉवर कॉर्पोरेशन वर्कर्स यूनियन से राज्य प्रधान सुरेश राठी, जिला प्रधान धर्मबीर घणघस मौजूद रहे।

