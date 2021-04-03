पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:फसल पंजीकरण कराने के लिए किसानों को करना पड़ रहा परेशानी का सामना

उचाना2 घंटे पहले
इन दिनों मेरी फसल, मेरा ब्याेरा पोर्टल पर अपनी फसल का पंजीकरण करवाने को लेकर किसानों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। जब किसान पोर्टल पर जाकर फसल को चेंज करते हैं तो लिखा आता है कि गांव के पटवारी ने इस खसरे के लिए कृषि योग्य क्षेत्र नहीं भरा है। किसानों का कहना है कि पटवारी की लापरवाही के चलते किसानों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वो कभी पटवारी के कपास तो कभी कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर पर चक्कर काटने पड़ रहे हैं। जब किसान पटवारी के पास जाते हैं तो कोई संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं देते हैं।

मनोज श्योकंद, राजेश, बलिंद्र और काला ने कहा कि सरकार के आदेश हैं कि बिना फसल के पंजीकरण करवाए किसान सरकारी भाव पर अपनी फसल नहीं बेच सकते हैं। ऐसे में मेरी फसल, मेरा ब्याेरा पोर्टल पर किसान जिस फसल की बिजाई करते हैं उसको दर्ज करवाना होता है। वो कई दिनों इसको लेकर कभी कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर पर चक्कर काट रहे हैं तो कभी पटवारी के पास चक्कर काट रहे हैं। कंप्यूटर से जब अपनी फसल का पंजीकरण करते हैं तो उसमें लिखा आता है कि गांव के पटवारी ने इस खसरे के लिए कृषि योग्य क्षेत्र नहीं भरा है।

एक तरफ तो सरकार जल्द से जल्द किसानों को फसल पंजीकरण करवाने के लिए प्रेरित कर रही है, जबकि दूसरी तरफ बार-बार फसल पंजीकरण करवाने के लिए किसानों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। जिसकी भी गलती है उसको ठीक किया जाए। तहसीलदार रामचरण शर्मा ने बताया कि कुछ दिनों से नेट बंद होने के चलते रिकॉर्ड नहीं चढ़ पाया है। नेट शुरू होते ही जो परेशानी किसानों को आ रही है वो दूर कर दी जाएगी।

