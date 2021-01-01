पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दो घंटे तक हाईवे ठप:नेट बंद के विरोध में खटकड़ टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों ने बंद किया नेशनल हाईवे

उचाना2 घंटे पहले
उचाना. कई दिनों से बंद इंटरनेट को शुरू करने की मांग को लेकर खटकड़ टोल पर हाइवे को जाम किए हुए महिलाएं, किसान। - Dainik Bhaskar
उचाना. कई दिनों से बंद इंटरनेट को शुरू करने की मांग को लेकर खटकड़ टोल पर हाइवे को जाम किए हुए महिलाएं, किसान।
  • सोमवार रात भी लगाया था जाम, नेट बंद होने से हो रही परेशानी
  • किसानों का ऐलान- इंटरनेट शुरू नहीं किया तो गांव-गांव में करेंगे रोड जाम

कई दिनों से बंद इंटरनेट को शुरू करने की मांग को लेकर खटकड़ टोल के सभी रास्तों को मंगलवार को किसानों ने बंद करके रोड को जाम कर दिया। यहां पर दो घंटे तक किसानों ने रोड को जाम रखा। युवाओं, महिलाओं, बुजुर्गों टोल से आने-जाने वाले सभी रास्तों पर डेरा डाल कर बैठ गए। किसानों ने कहा कि अगर इंटरनेट बंद सरकार रखेगी तो गांव-गांव में रोड को किसान जाम कर देंगे।

कोरोना के चलते ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई है तो विद्यार्थियों के एग्जाम भी है। ऐसे में उनकी पढ़ाई प्रभावित हो रही है। जो इंटरनेट से काम दुकानदार करते हैं वो भी बेरोजगार हो गए हैं। कई जिलों में इंटरनेट सेवा शुरू कर दी गई है, लेकिन जींद सहित काफी जिलों में बंद है। सतबीर पहलवान, आजाद पालवां, बिजेंद्र संधु, कृष्ण श्योकंद, ईश्वर फौजी ने कहा कि सरकार जल्द से जल्द दूसरे जिलों की तरह जींद जिले में भी बंद इंटरनेट को शुरू करें।

अभी तो किसानों ने दो घंटे हाइवे को जाम करके अपना रोष प्रकट किया है। इंटरनेट सेवा अगर शुरू नहीं की तो हाईवे के हर गांव पर जाम किसान लगाने को मजबूर होंगे। विद्यार्थियों के एग्जाम चल रहे हैं। अन्य सभी कार्य आज ऑनलाइन हो चुके हैं।

एक तरफ तो सरकार डिजिटल को बढ़ावा दे रही है, दूसरी तरफ इंटरनेट सेवा बंद की हुई है। उन्होंने कहा कि मोबाइल सिम कार्ड कंपनियों से भी आह्वान है कि जितने दिन नेट बंद रखा है उतने दिन अधिक अब जिन्होंने इंटरनेट रिचार्ज करवाया है। उनको अतिरिक्त दिए जाए।

किसानों के वाहनों को जाने दिया

जाम लगने की सूचना मिलने पर झांज गांव के पास, बड़ौदा गांव के पास पुलिस के जवानों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई। यहां से वाहनों को लिंक मार्ग से वाया खटकड़ से निकाला गया तो बड़ौदा गांव से भी वाया कसुहन से वाहनों को निकाला गया।

लिंक मार्गों से वाहनों के आने-जाने के चलते टोल पर वाहनों की लंबी लाइन नहीं लग पाई। जो भाकियू का झंडा लगे वाहन थे उनको टोल के पास से जो रास्ता है वहां से निकाला गया। काफी संख्या में महिलाएं भी टोल के रास्तों पर डेरा डाल कर बैठ गई।

