सुविधा:रेलवे स्टेशन पर जीआरपी चौकी शुरू, यात्रियों की वर्षों पुरानी मांग हुई पूरी

उचाना4 घंटे पहले
शहर के लोगों, यात्रियों की वर्षों पुरानी रेलवे स्टेशन पर पुलिस चौकी की मांग पूरी हो गई है। यहां पर जीआरपी चौकी शुरू हो गई है। चार कर्मचारियों का स्टाफ यहां पर नियुक्त किया गया है। रेलवे स्टेशन एरिया में छीना-झपटी की घटनाएं आम होने लगी थी तो एक मर्डर भी रेलवे स्टेशन पर हो चुका है। ऐसे में रेलवे स्टेशन पर आने वाले यात्रियों, शहर के लोग काफी लंबे समय से पुलिस चौकी की मांग कर रहे थे।

डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला से भी करीब दो महीने पहले अग्रवाल जनहित समिति, शहर के लोगों ने मिलकर मांग की थी। यह मांग पूरी होने पर शहर के लोगों, यात्रियों ने डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला का आभार प्रकट किया। चांदी, रामनिवास करसिंधु, सुरेश गर्ग और तरषेम ने कहा कि रेलवे स्टेशन एरिया में आपराधिक वारदात होने पर पुलिस जींद, नरवाना से आती थी।

यहां पर छीना-झपटी की घटनाएं आम होने लगी थी। रात को तो रेलवे स्टेशन पर आने-जाने से लाेग कतराने लगे थे। तत्कालीन केंद्रीय मंत्री सुरेश प्रभु उचाना आए थे तो भी लोगों ने मांग की थी। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस चौकी बनने के बाद रेलवे स्टेशन एरिया में आपराधिक वारदातों पर अंकुश लगेगा।

जीआरपी चौकी हुई शुरू
जीआरपी चौकी रेलवे स्टेशन पर शुरू हो गई है। चार कर्मचारियों का स्टाफ है। यहां पर किसी तरह की वारदात न हो इसको लेकर पुलिस निरंतर गश्त करेगी। -राजेश चहल, जीआरपी चौकी इंचार्ज, उचाना।

