असुविधा:उचाना में नागरिक अस्पताल व प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में डॉक्टरों के कई पद खाली, लोग परेशान

उचानाएक घंटा पहले
  • अस्पताल में डॉक्टरों की कमी के चलते स्वास्थ्य संबंधी सेवाएं हो रही प्रभावित

डॉक्टरों की कमी के चलते उचाना क्षेत्र में स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं प्रभावित हो रही हैं। यहां करसिंधु, उचाना खुर्द में प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र मंजूर होने के बाद शुरू हो चुके हैं लेकिन यहां पर डॉक्टरों के स्वीकृत पद में से आधा पद रिक्त हैं। दुर्जनपुर प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में स्वीकृत 2 पदों में से दोनों रिक्त हैं तो डूमरखां, छातर, करसिंधु, उचाना खुर्द, सींसर में स्वीकृत 2-2 पदों में से पांचों जगह 1-1 डॉक्टर नियुक्त है। 12 डॉक्टरों के पदों में से यहां 7 पद रिक्त हुए। उचाना नागरिक अस्पताल में दो एसएमओ समेत 12 पद स्वीकृत हैं। यहां पर दोनाें एसएमओ के पद रिक्त काफी समय से रिक्त हैं तो डॉक्टर के स्वीकृत पदों में से 9 पद रिक्त हैं। उचाना खुर्द में जो डॉक्टर हैं उनकी ड्यूटी जींद अस्पताल में लगाई गई है।

नागरिक अस्पताल में बन चुकी है नई बिल्डिंग

भीम सिंह, राममेहर, सुनील, जयबीर ने कहा कि उचाना नागरिक अस्पताल की नई बिल्डिंग बन चुकी है तो नागरिक अस्पताल 20 बैड से 50 बैड का हो चुका है। यहां पर डॉॅक्टरों की कमी काफी लंबे समय से चली आ रही है। नागरिक अस्पताल तो एक ही डॉक्टर के सहारे चल रहा है। रात को एमरजेंसी में किसी तरह की डॉक्टर सुविधा नहीं है। दुर्जनपुर में तो डॉक्टर ही नहीं है जबकि अन्य प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में 1-1 डॉक्टर है। 42 गांवों की आबादी 2 लाख के करीब है लेकिन डॉक्टरों की कमी के चलते स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं प्रभावित हो रही है। रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति नागरिक अस्पताल में होनी चाहिए ताकि किसी तरह की परेशानी मरीजों को न हो।

महिला डॉ. का पद रिक्त होने से महिला मरीजों को जाना पड़ता है जींद, नरवाना

उचाना नागरिक अस्पताल के अधीन छह प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र आते है। 42 गांवों की 2 लाख की आबादी के स्वास्थ्य के लिए डॉक्टरों की कमी स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं को प्रभावित कर रही है। ऐसा नहीं है कि अभी से डॉक्टरों के पद रिक्त है बल्कि काफी लंबे समय से डॉक्टरों के पद रिक्त होने की समस्याओं से मरीजों को परेशान होना पड़ता है। नागरिक अस्पताल में महिला डॉक्टर का पद रिक्त होने से महिला मरीजों को जींद, नरवाना जाना पड़ता है। मरीजों का कहना है कि बेशक स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं सस्ती, मुफ्त हो लेकिन जब डॉक्टर ही नहीं होंगे तो क्या फायदा सस्ती, मुफ्त स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं का मरीजों को होगा।

महिला डाॅक्टर का हाे चुका है कुछ दिन पहले तबादला
कविता, कुसुम, रीना, कमलेश ने कहा कि नागरिक अस्पताल में महिला डॉक्टर नहीं है। कई साल पहले महिला डॉक्टर आई थी लेकिन उसका कुछ दिनों के बाद तबादला हो गया। अब महिला मरीजों को जींद, नरवाना जाना पड़ता है। यहां सबसे पहले महिला डॉक्टर की नियुक्ति की जाए।

खाली पदों की उच्चाधिकारियों को दी गई है जानकारी
कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते डॉक्टरों की ड्यूटी लगाई है। कुछ डॉक्टर कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो गए है। हर जगह डॉक्टरों की कमी है। डॉक्टरों की कमी को लेकर उच्चाधिकारियों को अवगत करवाया गया है।
-डॉ. मंजीत, सीएमओ।

