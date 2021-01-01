पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंडी:सोमवार को बंद रही मंडी, नहीं हुई फसलों की खरीद

उचाना4 घंटे पहले
  • अब किसानों की फसल की खरीद बुधवार को होगी

तीनों कृषि कानूनों को रद्द किए जाने की मांग को लेकर आज दिल्ली में किसान गणतंत्र ट्रैक्टर परेड निकाल रहे किसानों के इस आंदोलन को आढ़तियों ने हड़ताल कर समर्थन दिया। सोमवार को मंडी में फसलों की खरीद हड़ताल के चलते नहीं हुई। किसान मंडी में फसल लेकर तो आए लेकिन हड़ताल के चलते उनकी कपास, धान की फसल नहीं बिक पाई।

अब किसानों की फसल की खरीद बुधवार को होगी। सतपाल, रामनिवास, जितेंद्र, लाभ सिंह ने कहा कि किसान, आढ़ती एक सिक्के के दो पहलू है। किसानों को उनका पूरा समर्थन है। दो दिन आढ़ती हड़ताल कर इन तीनों कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने की मांग कर रहे है।

केंद्र सरकार को चाहिए कि वो तीनों कृषि कानून रद्द करें ताकि धरना दे रहे किसान घर वापस कर सकें। यह आंदोलन अब किसान आंदोलन नहीं बल्कि जन आंदोलन बन चुका है। देश के इतिहास में पहली बार गणतंत्र दिवस पर दिल्ली की सड़कों पर किसानों के ट्रैक्टर परेड करते नजर आएंगे।

