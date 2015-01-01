पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उचाना:गड्डों में तब्दील हुए बड़ौदा बाइपास की सुध नहीं ले रहा मार्केटिंग बोर्ड

उचाना6 घंटे पहले
शहर का बड़ौदा बाईपास गड्ढों में तबदील हो चुका है। हाइवे से शहर में आने, उचाना कलां के अंडरपास से हांसी, उकलाना आने-जाने के लिए इसी रास्ते से आते-जाते है। ऐसा नहीं है कि सड़क में गड्ढे की समस्या कोई नई हो बल्कि ये समस्या बहुत पुरानी है। वाहन चालकों ने यहां पर सड़क निर्माण दोबारा से करवाने की मांग की है ताकि यह समस्या का जड़ से समाधान हो।

यहां पर पैचवर्क तो मार्केटिंग बोर्ड विभाग पहले भी करवा चुका है लेकिन कुछ महीने के बाद फिर से गड्ढे सड़क में बन जाते हैं। कुलबीर वर्मा, शमशेर, जगबीर, सुखबीर ने कहा कि बाईपास से शहर में आने-जाने के लिए वाहन चालक इसी रास्ते से आते-जाते है। अब अंडरपास उचाना कलां की मानव रहित फाटक की जगह बनने से वाहनों की आवागमन इस रास्ते से ज्यादा हो गया है।

यहां पर जो गड्ढे है वो गहरे है। कोहरे के मौसम में ये गड्ढे हादसों का कारण बन सकते हैं। ऐसा नहीं है कि प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को इनका पता नहीं है बल्कि यहां से अधिकारी आते-जाते भी है। सारी सड़क गड्ढों में तब्दील हो चुकी है तो जगह-जगह गहरे गड्ढे बने हुए हैं। यहां पर पैचवर्क विभाग करवाए। यहां पर समस्या का जड़ से समाधान सड़क बनने के बाद ही हो सकता है। मार्केट कमेटी के सचिव सतबीर सिंह ने कहा कि मार्केटिंग बोर्ड विभाग को इसके लिए लिखा जाएगा ताकि यहां पर जब तक सड़क न बने तब तक पैचवर्क करवाया जा सकें।

