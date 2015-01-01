पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बयान:उचाना में विकास कार्यों में नहीं रहने दी जाएगी कोई कोर कसर : दुष्यंत चौटाला

उचाना9 घंटे पहले
उचाना. परशुराम धर्मशाला में दुष्यंत चौटाला का स्वागत करते हुए।

डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला ने कहा कि हलके में विकास कार्यों में कोई कोर कसर नहीं रहने दी जाएगी। यहां के लोगों ने हमेशा हमारे परिवार का साथ दिया है। राजनीति में कोई भी दौर रहा हो हर दौर में उचाना हमारे साथ रहा है। यहां के लोगों का एहसान उनका परिवार कभी उतार नहीं सकता है। पार्टी का हर कार्यकर्ता अपने आप को दुष्यंत चौटाला समझे। वे नए बस स्टैंड के पास भगवान परशुराम धर्मशाला में लोगों को संबोधित कर रहे थे।

कृषि कानूनों को लेकर डिप्टी सीएम ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार की ओर से लागू किए गए तीनों कृषि कानूनों के बारे में विपक्षी पार्टियों द्वारा भ्रम फैला कर किसानों को गुमराह किया जा रहा है। ये तीनों कानून किसानों के हित में है। फसलों का एमएसपी किसी भी सूरत में खत्म नहीं होगा। किसानों को पहले की तरह ही एमएसपी रेट मिलेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश में हो रही ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्री का आज दूसरे राज्य भी अनुसरण कर रहे हैं।

दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा फेस मास्क न पहनने वालों पर 2 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना पूरी तरह से गलत है। इससे नागरिकों पर बोझ पड़ेगा। लोगों पर आर्थिक बोझ बढ़ाने की बजाए पर्याप्त संख्या में फेस मास्क की उपलब्धता बढ़ानी होगी। कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने के लिए लोगों को खुद अपनी सुरक्षा करनी होगी। इस मौके पर जोरा सिंह डूमरखां, जगदीश सिहाग, वीरेंद्र संदलाना, नसीब घसो, वीरेंद्र कौशिक, मनोज शर्मा, महीपाल लोहान, रणधीर घोघडिय़ा, सिकंदर, देशराज शर्मा, ऋषिराम शर्मा, रामकुमार गैंडा खेड़ा, बलराज श्योकंद, मनोज शर्मा, ओमदत्त डाहोला, नंदलाल शर्मा, साब छातर, जितेंद्र श्योकंद, प्रवीण डोहाना खेड़ा, ज्ञानी, सरणा तारखां मौजूद रहे।

