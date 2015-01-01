पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब गंदगी वाले टैंकों में ही भर दिया नहरी पानी:खाली टैंकों की सफाई की मांग के बाद भी नहीं की सफाई, टैंकों के पानी से बिमारी फैलने का बना खतरा

उचाना
उचाना कलां के भौंगरा रोड पर जो जलघर है उसके दोनों टैंक खाली होने के बाद लोगों ने इनकी सफाई की मांग की थी। सफाई करने की बजाए गुरूवार को रजबाहा से पानी टैंकों में भर दिया। लोगों ने जलापूर्ति विभाग के कर्मचारियों पर आरोप लगाए कि बिना सफाई किए टैंकों में पानी भरने से गंदा पानी सप्लाई होगा। कई साल जलघर को बने हो चुके है। अब टैंक खाली हुए थे इसलिए लोगों ने टैंकों की सफाई की मांग की थी। अब सफाई न होने पर अब फिर बिना सफाई के टैंकों में पानी भर दिया गया।

रामपाल, जयबीर, सुरेंद्र, मेवा, वीरेंद्र, धर्मबीर ने कहा कि जब से यहां पर जलघर बना है जो दो टैंक है ये पानी से भर रहे। अब कुछ दिन पहले ये टैंक खाली हो गए थे। इन टैंकों में गंदगी होने के चलते लोगों ने इन टैंकों की सफाई की मांग की ताकि जो पानी टैंकों में आए वो स्वच्छ, साफ हो। यहां पर जो कर्मचारी है उन्होंने इसकी सफाई नहीं की। गुरूवार को जब रजबाहा आया तो बिना सफाई किए पानी टैंकों में भर दिया गया। इन टैंकों के पानी की सप्लाई की पीने के लिए उचाना कलां, शहर में होती है। ये पानी सप्लाई में जाएगा तो बीमारी फैलने का डर बना रहेगा।

मुझे अभी जानकारी नहीं है
इस बारे में मेरे को कोई जानकारी नहीं है। लोगों ने अगर वहां के अधिकारियों को कहा है तो उन्हें पता नहीं है। वो इस बारे में पता करेंगे। टैंकों की सफाई करने का कोई रास्ता निकलता है तो सफाई करवाई जाएगी।

-विनोद सिरोहा, एक्सईएन, जलापूर्ति विभाग।

