उचाना:अब सीसीआई बिना शेड्यूल खरीदेगी कपास, प्राईवेट से ज्यादा दाम मिलने पर सरकारी में बेचने पर जोर लगा रहे किसान

उचाना4 घंटे पहले
सरकारी खरीद पर सीसीआई को अपनी कपास बेचने के लिए किसान फोन कॉल, मैसेज आने का इंतजार न करें। जिन किसानों ने मेरी फसल, मेरा ब्याेरा पर फसल का पंजीकरण करवाया है वो अब शनिवार, रविवार को छोड़कर अन्य किसी भी दिन अपनी कपास को सरकारी खरीद पर बेच सकता है। सीसीआई द्वारा अब जो शेड्यूल बनाया जाता था उसे बंद कर दिया गया है।

अब बिना शेड्यूल के आने वाले किसानों की भी कपास भी खरीदी जाएगी। किसानों को केंद्र द्वारा निर्धारित किया गया एमएसपी रेट खरीद पर मिल रहा है। प्राइवेट बोली पर जो भाव किसानों को मिलते हैं वहां से काफी अधिक भाव सरकारी खरीद पर मिलने से किसानों का रुझान सरकारी खरीद की तरफ इस बार हुआ है।

ये कागजात लेकर आएं किसान

सीसीआई इंचार्ज बादल सिंह ने बताया कि मेरी फसल मेरा ब्याेरा पंजीकरण की काॅपी जिसमें कपास लिखी हो, आधार कार्ड, बैंक खाता, दो पासपोर्ट साइज फोटो साथ लेकर किसान जरूर आएं। हाइवे पर अतिरिक्त मंडी में 10 से 2 बजे तक किसान अपनी फसल बेच सकते हैं। अब किसी तरह के शेड्यूल की कोई जरूरत नहीं है। बिना फोन कॉल, मैसेज के किसान अपनी फसल लेकर मंडी में शनिवार, रविवार को छोड़ कर आ सकते हैं। किसानों को अधिक से अधिक 8 प्रतिशत तक नमी वाली फसल के 5725 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तो 12 प्रतिशत तक नमी वाली कपास के भाव 5496 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के निर्धारित किए गए हैं।

किसानों की सरकारी खरीद से हुई फायदा

किसान वीरेंद्र, अमित, राजा, सुनील ने कहा कि सरकारी खरीद से किसानों काे फायदा हुआ है। जो भाव किसानों को सरकारी खरीद पर मिल रहे हैं वो भाव मंडी में प्राइवेट खरीद पर नहीं मिल रहे हैं। एमएसपी रेट पर कपास बेचकर किसानों को आर्थिक फायदा भी हो रहा है। सरकारी खरीद किसानों के लिए इस बार फायदेमंद साबित हुई है। सालों से सरकारी कपास की खरीद की मांग कर रहे थे जिसके चलते सरकारी खरीद सीसीआई ने की।

सरपंच गांवों में करवाएं मुनादी

मार्केट कमेटी सचिव सतबीर सिंह ने कहा कि किसानों को जागरूक करने के लिए सरपंच भी अपने गांवों में मुनादी करवाएं ताकि किसानों को सरकारी खरीद पर सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित एमएसपी रेट फसल बेचने के बाद मिल सके।

