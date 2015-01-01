पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धान बिक्री:पीआर धान का एक महीने बाद भी उठान नहीं हुआ, किसानों की पेमेंट भी नहीं आई

उचाना4 घंटे पहले
  • खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग के अधिकारियों को अवगत करवा चुके हैं लेकिन नहीं हो रही है कोई सुनवाई

बेशक पीआर सरकारी खरीद पर बेचने के बाद किसान उसकी पेमेंट आने का इंतजार हर रोज कर रहे हो लेकिन जिन किसानों ने खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग को पीआर सरकारी खरीद पर बेची है उसमें से 7500 क्विंटल के करीब पीआर का तो अब तक उठान नहीं हुआ है। ऐसे में जिन किसानों ने पीआर बेची उनकी पीआर का उठान नहीं हुआ उनको पेमेंट के लिए अभी इंतजार करना होगा।किसान हर रोज मोबाइल पर पेमेंट आने का मैसेज आने का इंतजार करते रहते हैं।

आढ़तियों ने कहा कि किसान उनके पास भी पीआर बेचने के बाद अब तक पेमेंट न आने पर आते है लेकिन जब तक उठान नहीं होगा तब तक पेमेंट कैसे आएगी। इसको लेकर खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग के अधिकारियों को अवगत करवा चुके है लेकिन कोई सुनवाई नहीं हो रही है।किसान अनिल दनौदा, सुखदेश अलेवा, जगरूप, राजा ने कहा कि ने कहा कि बीती माह की 20 तारीख को उनकी पीआर की खरीद खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग ने की थी। 1 महीना हो गया है वो पेमेंट के लिए चक्कर बैंकों के काट रहे है लेकिन उनके खाते में राशि नहीं आ रही है।

आढ़ती से आकर पूछते है तो वो बताते है कि उनके द्वारा बेची गई पीआर का अब तक उठान नहीं हुआ है। जब तक उठान नहीं होगा तो उनके खाते में पेमेंट कैसे आएगी। डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला के पास विभाग होने के बाद भी उचाना खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग की लिफ्टिंग धीमी है। डीएफएससी राजेश आर्य ने कहा कि मिल अलाॅट हो चुके है। लिफ्टिंग शुरू कर दी गई है। लिफ्टिंग के बाद ही आई फार्म जनरेट होता है। जनरेट फार्म होने के दो से तीन दिन के बाद किसानों के खाते में पेमेंट डाल दी जाएगी।

कपास के भाव में आई तेजी, ‌5570 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल बिकी

कपास के भाव में दीपावली के बाद निरंतर तेजी जारी है। इस बार कपास की फसल में आई बीमारी, ओलावृष्टि से खराब हुई कपास की फसल के चलते कपास का उत्पादन कम बताया जा रहा है। शनिवार को 5570 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तक कपास के भाव रहे जो कपास के सीजन में सबसे अधिक भाव है। जिस तरह से भाव में तेजी आ रही है उससे किसानों को 6 हजार रुपए तक के भाव होने की उम्मीद है। अब तक 1 लाख 37 हजार 920 क्विंटल की आवक भी हो चुकी है जो बीते साल से कम है। बीते साल अब तक 1 लाख 40 हजार 224 क्विंटल कपास आ चुकी थी। किसान हरपाल, सुरेश, बलजोर, मांगेराम ने कहा कि बीते साल इन दिनों 5300 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के भाव थे लेकिन इस बार 5500 पार भाव पहुंच चुके हैं।

