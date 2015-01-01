पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उचाना:गठबंधन सरकार पर प्रदेश की जनता का है पूरा विश्वास : दुष्यंत चौटाला

उचाना3 घंटे पहले
डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला ने कहा कि प्रदेश में अगर अविश्वास की कोई बात होगी तो वो कांग्रेस में ही होगी इसलिए आज कांग्रेसियों को गठबंधन सरकार की चिंता छोड़कर खुद के बारे में आत्मचिंतन करने की आवश्यकता है। प्रदेश में निरंतर बेहतर कार्य करते हुए मौजूदा बीजेपी-जेजेपी की गठबंधन सरकार मजबूती के साथ आगे बढ़ रही है। वे शुक्रवार देर शाम दुर्जनपुर गांव में पत्रकारों से बातचीत कर रहे थे।

डिप्टी सीएम ने कहा कि प्रदेश के किसानों को समृद्ध बनाने की योजनाओं पर सरकार लगातार काम कर रही है। गठबंधन सरकार ने हमेशा किसानों के हित की बात की है और किसानों की आय दोगुना करने के लिए विशेष फोक्स रखा है। धान के सीजन में किसानों को किसी तरह की परेशानी नहीं आने दी गई। पीआर का एक-एक दाना सरकारी भाव पर खरीदने का काम किया।

बाजरा का 2150 रुपए का भाव किसानों को सरकारी खरीद पर बिकने पर मिला तो कपास की सरकारी खरीद पर भी किसानों को एमएसपी फसल का मिला। इस मौके पर जोरा सिंह डूमरखां, प्रो. जगदीश सिहाग, वीरेंद्र सिंह दलाना, महेंद्र लोधर, नसीब घसो, वीरेंद्र कौशिक, जितेंद्र श्योकंद, महीपाल लोहान, रामनिवास सफा खेड़ी, प्रवीण डोहाना खेड़ा, सूर्यदेव सुदकैन, लाभ काब्रच्छा, साब छातर, भलेराम श्योकंद, नंदलाल शर्मा, बलराज श्योकंद, नरेंद्र खापड़, सरणा, ज्ञानी तारखां, हरिकेश काब्रच्छा मौजूद रहे।

