शिक्षा:सरकारी स्कूलों में 10वीं व 12वीं की कक्षाएं शुरू, कम संख्या में ही पहुंच रहे हैं विद्यार्थी

आकोदा38 मिनट पहले
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने बसई स्कूल में विद्यार्थियों की जांच की, महामारी से बचने के लिए विद्यार्थियों को किया जागरूक
  • आकोदा स्कूल में तीन दिनों से नहीं आया कोई भी विद्यार्थी

शिक्षा विभाग के निर्देशों के बाद से सरकारी स्कूलों में कक्षा 10वीं व 12वीं की कक्षाएं शुरू हो गई हैं। सभी विद्यालय की तरफ से कोविड़-19 को लेकर नियमाें का पूर्ण रूप से पालन किया जा रहा है। इसी कड़ी में बसई स्थित राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय में हेल्थ इंस्पेक्टर दिलबाग सिंह की अध्यक्षता में एमपीएचडब्ल्यू वासुदेव ने विद्यालय में उपस्थित सभी विद्यार्थियों के स्वास्थ्य जांचे।

इस दौरान हेल्थ इंस्पेक्टर दिलबाग सिंह ने सभी बच्चों को कोरोना से बचाव व लक्षणों के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी। विद्यार्थियों को मास्क लगाने व सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना की सलाह दी। बुधवार को राजकीय कन्या उच्च विद्यालय बसई कक्षा 10वीं के 8 विद्यार्थी, राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय बसई में कक्षा 12वीं के 12 विद्यार्थी उपस्थित रहे। वहीं आकोदा स्थित राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय में अब तक एक भी विद्यार्थी स्कूल में नहीं आया है। विद्यालय शिक्षा निदेशालय की तरफ से पत्र जारी कर सभी सरकारी व गैर सरकारी स्कूलों में 14 दिसंबर से कक्षा 10वीं व 12वीं के विद्यार्थियों के लिए प्रात: 10 बजे से 1 बजे तक सभी स्कूल पुन आरंभ करने के निर्देश दिए गए थे।

इसके अलावा विद्यालय में आने से पूर्व विद्यार्थियों को अपनी सामान्य स्वास्थ्य जांच, जो सरकारी प्राथमिक चिकित्सा केन्द्रों, सामुदायिक चिकित्सा केन्द्रों के अतिरिक्त अन्य किसी स्वास्थ्य केंद्र से करवाने के निर्देश दिए गए थे। जिसके अनुसार चिकित्सक द्वारा जांच के बाद दिए गए पत्र को प्रस्तुत करने पर ही विद्यार्थी को विद्यालय में प्रवेश करने के निर्देश दिए गए है। वहीं सामान्य स्वास्थ्य जांच पत्र स्कूल में प्रवेश से 72 घंटे से पुराना नहीं होना चाहिए। स्कूलों में अभी काफी कम संख्या में विद्यार्थी कक्षाओं में आ रहे हैं।

स्कूलों में बच्चों की उपस्थिति सुधरी, स्वास्थ्य प्रमाण पत्र के लिए बच्चों की लगी लाइनें
प्रदेशभर में बोर्ड की कक्षाएं शुरु हुए तीन दिन बीत चुके हैं, परंतु छात्र-छात्राओं की संख्या पूरी नहीं हो पा रही है। जिसका मुख्य कारण स्वास्थ्य प्रमाण पत्र माना जा रहा है। अस्पतालों में स्वास्थ्य प्रमाण पत्र बनवाने के लिए आने वाले बच्चों व उनके अभिभावकों की लाइन नजर आ रही है।

अभिभावकों ने स्वास्थ्य प्रमाण पत्र बनाने की सुविधा स्कूलों या फिर गांवों में ही उपलब्ध करवाने की मांग की है। अभिभावक रमेश, ईश्वर सिंह, संजय कुमार, दिनेश कुमार, बबीता देवी, रिंकू आदि ने बताया कि सरकार व शिक्षा विभाग की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार स्कूल खुल गए हैं। परंतु बच्चों के लिए लागू किया गया स्वास्थ्य प्रमाण पत्र उनके लिए परेशानी का कारण बन गया है। अस्पतालों में घंटों लाइनों में लगकर उन्हें यह प्रमाण पत्र बनवाना पड़ रहा है। कहीं। अस्पतालों में स्वास्थ्य प्रमाण पत्र के चक्कर में बच्चे किसी अज्ञात कोविड मरीज के संपर्क में आकर संक्रमित होने का डर भी उन्हें सता रहा है।

कुछ सुधार हुआ परंतु अभी संख्या आधी भी नहीं: पहले दो दिन तो कुछ स्कूलों को छोड़ अन्य सभी स्कूलों में छात्र संख्या काफी कम रही। तीसरे दिन कुछ सुधार नजर आया परंतु अभी भी यह संख्या 50 प्रतिशत भी नहीं पहुंच पा रही है। ऐसे में स्कूलों में कैसे पढ़ाई हो। सरकारी स्कूलों में बच्चे व उनके अभिभावक बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य प्रमाण पत्र बनवाने के लिए स्वयं चक्कर काट रहे हैं जबकि निजी स्कूल संचालक अपने बच्चों का स्वास्थ्य प्रमाण पत्र बनवाने को लेकर पूरा सहयोग कर रहे हैं। अभिभावकों ने मांग की है कि उनके बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य प्रमाण पत्र स्कूल में या फिर गांवों में बनवाने को लेकर कैंप लगाए ताकि उन्हें कड़ाके की ठंड में परेशान न होना पड़े।

