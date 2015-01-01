पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:आकोदा पुलिस चौकी को फिर से शुरू करने की मांग

आकोदा8 घंटे पहले
पुलिस चौकी वापिस आकोदा में स्थापित करने के लिए बैठक करते

आकोदा में आज गणमान्य लोगों की एक बैठक हुई। इस बैठक का उद्देश्य गांव आकोदा में पुलिस चौकी दोबारा से स्थापित करवाना था। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि आकोदा गांव एक ऐसा केंद्र बिंदु है जहां से चंडीगढ़ से जयपुर और दिल्ली से पिलानी को सीधे रास्ते जाते हैं।

गांव आकोदा के उत्तर दिशा से ही दूसरे जिले दादरी की सीमा तथा पश्चिम में भी दादरी जिले की सीमा लगती है। जहां पर अरावली पर्वत श्रंखला की पहाड़ियां है। जिनमें अवैध खनन का धंधा भी चलने की शिकायतें रोजाना मिलती रहती हैं। दूसरे जिलों का बॉर्डर साथ लगने के कारण यहां अनेक खनन माफिया सक्रिय हैं। इसके साथ-साथ गांव के बस स्टैंड पर अनेक ओवरलोड वाहन गुजरते रहते हैं।

इन सभी पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए यहां पर पुलिस चौकी का होना अति आवश्यक है। इसके साथ-साथ आकोदा बस स्टैंड लगभग 10 से 15 गांव का मुख्य बस स्टैंड पड़ता है। जिस पर भी पुलिस की चौकसी जरूरी है, ताकि किसी प्रकार का कोई भी संदिग्ध व्यक्ति हमारे जिले में प्रवेश न कर सके। ग्रामीणों ने बताया गया कि पुलिस चौकी जाने के बाद गांव में ही नहीं बल्कि आसपास के गावो में भी चोरी की घटनाएं शुरू हो गई है। अभी सर्दी शुरू भी नहीं हुई है कि चोरों ने अपना रंग दिखाना शुरू कर दिया।

इसके साथ-साथ जहां पहले आकोदा चौकी स्थित थी वहीं पर एक ट्रांसफार्मर की क्वायल व तेल भी चोरी का मामला सामने आया है। आकोदा बस स्टैंड पर ही ग्राम सचिवालय हैं। उसका भी मोटर स्टार्टर चोरी का मामला सामने आया है। इन सभी को ध्यान में रखते हुए ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस प्रशासन से अपील की है कि हमारी आकोदा चौकी जो की पाली थाना आने के बाद यहां से उठा दी गई थी।

अब थाना महेंद्रगढ़ वापस चला गया है। इसलिए चौकी भी वापस आकोदा स्थित की जाए। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि पीछे लॉकडाउन में पुलिस ने गांव गांव जाकर लोगों को जागरूक भी किया था लोगों ने पुलिस के डर से मास्क लगाने शुरू कर दिए थे।

इस अवसर पर राजेंद्र शर्मा पूर्व पंच, ओंकार सिंह पूर्व पंच, हनुमान पूर्व पंच, दर्शन सिंह, सुनील पंच प्रतिनिधि, लाल सिंह, लीलाराम, अमित यादव, रामनिवास यादव, सुरेंद्र यादव उर्फ लीला राम, अशोक कुमार पूर्व सरपंच वेदपाल, जितेंद्र सिंह यादव,मास्टर दिनेश कुमार आदि ग्रामीण उपस्थित थे।

आकोदा बस स्टैंड पर केवल आकोदा के लोगों का ही नहीं बल्कि बाहर के लोगों का भी लगभग 8 से 10 गांवों का बस स्टैंड होने के कारण यहां पर आना जाना लगा रहता है। यहां से चौकी जाने के बाद गांव आकोदा में या आस-पास के गांवों में चोरी की वारदात इस दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ रही हैं।

चोरी के ऊपर अंकुश लगाने के लिए यहां पुलिस चौकी होना बहुत जरूरी है। क्योंकि पुलिस की पीसीआर रात को सभी गांवों ने गश्त लगाती रहती थी जिस कारण चोर आस-पास में कोई वारदात नहीं करते थे। दिनेश कुमार हुक्का चौक प्रधान मास्टर।

आज प्रत्येक बच्चे को किसी भी प्रकार की भर्ती प्रक्रिया में शामिल होने के लिए पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन की जरूरत होती है। हमारे आस पास के गांवों के बच्चों को पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन के लिए शहर जाना पड़ता है। जिस कारण का समय और पैसा खराब होता है इससे बचने के लिए जरूरी है कि यहां पर पुलिस चौकी वापिस स्थापित की जाए।

इसलिए हम पुलिस कप्तान से निवेदन करते हैं कि जितनी जल्दी हो सके आकोदा पुलिस चौकी को वापस स्थापित किया जाए।
- जितेंद्र यादव पूर्व सरपंच प्रतिनिधि आकोदा।

गांव में जब से पुलिस चौकी हटाई गई है तब से चोरी की वारदातें बढ़ी है। अभी लगभग 3 दिन पहले ही बस स्टैंड पर ग्राम सचिवालय स्थित सरकारी बोर का मोटर स्टार्टर चोरी हो गया यहां चौकी थी, उसमें पुलिस की पीसीआर रात भर गश्त करती रहती थी जिससे चोरी की संभावना न के बराबर थी।

