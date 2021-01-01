पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:किसानों ने 40 गोवंश को पकड़कर चारदीवारी में किया कैद

आकोदा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आकोदा के एक गांव में एकत्र किए गए गोवंश। - Dainik Bhaskar
आकोदा के एक गांव में एकत्र किए गए गोवंश।
  • आकोदा व आस-पास के गांवों में आवारा गोवंश से परेशान किसान, गोशाला में भेजने की तैयारी
  • 600 के आस-पास गोवंश झुंड बनाकर घूम रहे हैं
  • किसान रात-रात भर कर रहे खेतों की रखवाली

खंड के गांव आकोदा व आस-पास के गांवों में आवारा गोवंश से परेशान किसानों ने गोवंश को गोशाला में छोड़ने के लिए एकत्रित करना शुरू कर दिया है। जिसके करीब 40 आवारा पशुओं को बस स्टैंड के पास स्थित एक चारदीवारी में एकत्र किया है।

किसान लाल सिंह, गजराज सिंह उर्फ बिल्लू, नरेंद्र यादव, बब्लू ने बताया कि क्षेत्र में 600 के आस-पास गोवंश झुंड बनाकर घूम रहे हैं। जिसके चलते किसान रात-रात भर खेतों की रखवाली करने के बाद भी फसल को इन पशुओं से बचा पाने में असमर्थ से लग रहे है।

उन्होंने बताया कि क्षेत्र में आवारा घूम रहे गोवंश की संख्या ही इतनी अधिक है कि अगर वे किसी खेत में 10 मिनट के लिए भी बढ़ जाएं तो वहां की पूरी फसल को बरबाद कर देते है। ऐसे में क्षेत्र के सभी किसानों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। जिसको लेकर 10 गांवों की महापंचायत आयोजित कर इन गोवंश को एकत्रित कर गौशाला में छोड़ने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि इस संबंध में जिला उपायुक्त व पशु पालन विभाग के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर को भी अवगत करवाया जा चुका है। किसानों ने बताया कि गोवंश के चारे के लिए चंदा एकत्रित कर इन्हें आस-पास की गौशालाओं में छोड़ा जाएगा। ताकि इन आवारा गोवंश की वजह से खेतों में होने वाले नुकसान को बचाया जा सके।

